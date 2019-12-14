By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yakult Light Milk Drink 7X65ml

3(1)Write a review
image 1 of Yakult Light Milk Drink 7X65ml
£ 3.00
£0.66/100ml

Product Description

  • Fermented skimmed milk drink with sugars and sweeteners.
  • Calorie reduced*
  • Sugar reduced*
  • * Yakult Light contains 67% less sugar and 37% less calories than the original Yakult.
  • Yakult has a long heritage and an amazing amount of science behind its iconic little bottle. The Japanese scientist, Dr. Shirota, selected and cultivated a unique strain of lactic acid bacteria that was robust enough to reach the gut alive. In 1935 he used this strain, now known as Lactobacillus casei Shirota, to develop a fermented milk drink containing billions of bacteria. Today, Yakult is enjoyed every day by millions of people around the world as part of their daily routine.
  • Yakult. A Little Bottle of Science
  • Bottles not to be sold separately.
  • 0% fat
  • Contains Lactobacillus casei Shirota
  • Gluten-free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 455ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Skimmed Milk (Reconstituted), Sweetener: Maltitol Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Thickener: Polydextrose, Flavourings, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides, Contains Lactobacillus casei Shirota

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Yakult UK Ltd.,
  • Anteros,
  • Odyssey Business Park,
  • West End Road,
  • South Ruislip,

Return to

  • To find out more, call us on: 0845 769 7069 (local rate call)
  • www.yakult.co.uk
  • From the Republic of Ireland: 1890 946 221 (local rate call)
  • www.yakult.ie

Net Contents

7 x 65ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 mlper bottle (65 ml)
Energy 171 kJ / 41 kcal111 kJ / 27 kcal
Fat 0 g0 g
of which saturates 0 g0 g
Carbohydrate 14 g8.8 g
of which sugars 4.4 g2.9 g
Protein 1.3 g0.8 g
Salt 0.04 g0.03 g
Contains 10¹⁰ Lactobacillus casei Shirota per 100 ml when refrigerated (6.5 billion per bottle)--

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Not as good as the original

3 stars

I like Yakult and this is supposed to be the light version but it tastes much sweeter. Yakult original tastes great but this is too sweet for my liking, I'll stick to the red one.

