Yakult Light Milk Drink 7X65ml

Not as good as the original
I like Yakult and this is supposed to be the light version but it tastes much sweeter. Yakult original tastes great but this is too sweet for my liking, I'll stick to the red one.
Water, Skimmed Milk (Reconstituted), Sweetener: Maltitol Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Thickener: Polydextrose, Flavourings, Sweetener: Steviol Glycosides, Contains Lactobacillus casei Shirota
Keep refrigerated
7 x 65ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|per bottle (65 ml)
|Energy
|171 kJ / 41 kcal
|111 kJ / 27 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|14 g
|8.8 g
|of which sugars
|4.4 g
|2.9 g
|Protein
|1.3 g
|0.8 g
|Salt
|0.04 g
|0.03 g
|Contains 10¹⁰ Lactobacillus casei Shirota per 100 ml when refrigerated (6.5 billion per bottle)
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019