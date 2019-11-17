Alpro Original Fresh Drink 1L

Amazing, we love it! Tasty and more healthy.
rich and delicious
makes a really good rice pudding
Tasty and sweet, not good in tea.
I purchased this to have a healthier alternative to normal cows milk as I drank it often and I have to say it tastes great on cereal and on its own. I like the way that it tastes naughty but is healthy for you, however it foesnt taste great in tea as it is thinner in consistency then normal cows milk. If you are looking for a healthier alternative to put on cereal or drink and wouldn't mind a sweeter and thinner option then I would reccomend this product.