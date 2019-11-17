By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Alpro Original Fresh Drink 1L

4.5(3)Write a review
Alpro Original Fresh Drink 1L
£ 1.40
£1.40/litre
Each 100ml serving contains:
  • Energy161 kJ 39 kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.8 g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3 g
    2%
  • Sugars2.5 g
    3%
  • Salt0.08 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 161 kJ / 39 kcal

Product Description

  • Soya drink with added calcium, iodine and vitamins.
  • A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
  • #alpro
  • Chilled to Perfection
  • Our guarantee to you is the mild taste at its prime. Carefully crafted, deliciously chilled so that you can enjoy it at its best.
  • You're our kind of person. Yes you are. By picking up this carton, full of plant-based protein, you're doing yourself and the planet a favour. So while you're kind to this world, you can enjoy the great taste.
  • The soya beans that go into this smooth drink are responsibly farmed, leaving the rainforests lush and lovely.
  • We'd rather leave the trees for climbing and hugging.
  • All plant, packed with protein
  • Good for you, good for the planet
  • Source of calcium, iodine & vit. B2, B12, D
  • Rich in plant protein
  • Low in sugars
  • Free from colours
  • Naturally lactose free
  • Naturally low in saturated fat
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • Free from dairy and gluten
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 1l
Information

Ingredients

Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (8%)), Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Potassium Phosphates), Calcium (Calcium Carbonate), Flavouring, Sea Salt, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Potassium Iodide, Vitamins (B2, B12, D2)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening.Best before: see top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Try it for...
  • Brilliant breakfasts
  • Sweet and savoury cooking
  • Tasty tea and coffee
  • ...or straight from the glass
  • Can be used hot or cold, do not freeze.

Additives

  • Free From Colours

Warnings

  • Can be introduced as part of a healthy balanced diet from 6 months of age. Suitable as a main milk alternative from 2 years.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • UK: 0333 300 0900
  • ROI: 1800 992 878
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • www.alpro.com
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Lower age limit

2 Years

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 ml
Energy 161 kJ / 39 kcal
Fat 1.8 g
of which Saturates 0.3 g
Carbohydrate 2.5 g
of which Sugars 2.5 g
Fibre 0.5 g
Protein 3.0 g
Salt 0.08 g
D 0.75 µg*
Riboflavin (B2) 0.21 mg*
B12 0.38 µg*
Calcium 120 mg*
Iodine 22.5 µg*
Vitamins:-
Minerals:-
* = 15% of the nutrient reference values-
There values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-

Safety information

Can be introduced as part of a healthy balanced diet from 6 months of age. Suitable as a main milk alternative from 2 years.

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing, we love it! Tasty and more healthy.

5 stars

Amazing, we love it! Tasty and more healthy.

rich and delicious

5 stars

makes a really good rice pudding

Tasty and sweet, not good in tea.

4 stars

I purchased this to have a healthier alternative to normal cows milk as I drank it often and I have to say it tastes great on cereal and on its own. I like the way that it tastes naughty but is healthy for you, however it foesnt taste great in tea as it is thinner in consistency then normal cows milk. If you are looking for a healthier alternative to put on cereal or drink and wouldn't mind a sweeter and thinner option then I would reccomend this product.

