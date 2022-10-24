Tesco Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Sandwich

Cost cutting has made this HORRIBLE
I have LOVED Tesco sandwiches for years, but the last few times I have purchased this BLT I have noticed that the filling is a lot smaller & the bacon tastes like a much poorer quality bacon. It was a horrible sandwich! WHY TESCO DO YOU HAVE TO MESS WITH WHAT IS A PERFECT SANDWICH, cutting corners for more profit again are we. Well you won't be profiting from me as I shall not purchase another sandwich from you again. Back to Gregg's for me.
Fresh and delicious.
Not bad
Lunch on the go,could do with more mayo tho