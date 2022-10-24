We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Tesco Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Sandwich

3.3(3)Write a review
Tesco Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Sandwich
£2.50
£2.50/each

Each pack

Energy
1826kJ
435kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
17.3g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.8g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.1g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
2.23g

high

37%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 982kJ / 234kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked bacon, tomato, mayonnaise and lettuce in malted bread.
  BEECHWOOD SMOKED BACON Our chefs' recipe layers beechwood smoked bacon with tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise. Carefully hand packed every day.
  • BEECHWOOD SMOKED BACON Our chefs' recipe layers beechwood smoked bacon with tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise. Carefully hand packed every day.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Smoked Bacon (17%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Tomato (17%), Lettuce, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Malted Barley Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy982kJ / 234kcal1826kJ / 435kcal
Fat9.3g17.3g
Saturates2.6g4.8g
Carbohydrate24.5g45.6g
Sugars3.3g6.1g
Fibre2.8g5.2g
Protein11.7g21.8g
Salt1.20g2.23g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Cost cutting has made this HORRIBLE

1 stars

I have LOVED Tesco sandwiches for years, but the last few times I have purchased this BLT I have noticed that the filling is a lot smaller & the bacon tastes like a much poorer quality bacon. It was a horrible sandwich! WHY TESCO DO YOU HAVE TO MESS WITH WHAT IS A PERFECT SANDWICH, cutting corners for more profit again are we. Well you won't be profiting from me as I shall not purchase another sandwich from you again. Back to Gregg's for me.

Fresh and delicious.

5 stars

Fresh and delicious.

Not bad

4 stars

Lunch on the go,could do with more mayo tho

