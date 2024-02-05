We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Smoked Ham & Cheddar Sandwich

Tesco Smoked Ham & Cheddar Sandwich

£2.60

£2.60/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1700kJ
405kcal
20%of the reference intake
Fat
15.5g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.9g

high

35%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.9g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.51g

medium

25%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 988kJ / 235kcal

Smoked reformed ham with added water, mature Cheddar cheese and mayonnaise in malted bread.
Our chefs' recipe layers slices of beechwood smoked ham with mature Cheddar and mayonnaise. Carefully hand packed every day.BEECHWOOD SMOKED HAM

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Reformed Ham with Added Water (23%) [Pork, Water, Dextrose, Salt, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (17%), Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Malted Wheat Flour, Citrus Fibre, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

