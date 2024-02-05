Tesco Smoked Ham & Cheddar Sandwich

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [ Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Smoked Reformed Ham with Added Water (23%) [Pork, Water, Dextrose, Salt, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese ( Milk ) (17%), Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Malted Wheat Flour, Citrus Fibre, Mustard Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil.

Our chefs' recipe layers slices of beechwood smoked ham with mature Cheddar and mayonnaise. Carefully hand packed every day.

Our chefs' recipe layers slices of beechwood smoked ham with mature Cheddar and mayonnaise. Carefully hand packed every day. BEECHWOOD SMOKED HAM

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024