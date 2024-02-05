Tesco Chicken Bacon & Lettuce Sandwich

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [ Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (23%), Water, Smoked Bacon (12%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Lettuce, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Malted Barley Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024