Tesco Chicken Bacon & Lettuce Sandwich

£2.60

£2.60/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1757kJ
418kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
12.7g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.0g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.0g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
2.09g

high

35%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 925kJ / 220kcal

Chicken breast, smoked bacon, mayonnaise and lettuce in malted bread.
Our chefs' recipe layers seasoned chicken with beechwood smoked bacon and mayonnaise CAREFULLY HANDPACKED EVERY DAYTENDER CHICKEN BREAST

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (23%), Water, Smoked Bacon (12%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Lettuce, Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Malted Barley Flour, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using EU & non-EU chicken and British & EU pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

