Tesco Napkins Cream 33Cm 50 Pack

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.03/each

Product Description

  • Pack of 50 napkins in cream
  • Made from soft 2ply paper
  • H33xW33cm
  • These cream napkins are perfect for everyday use or for a special occasion. Each pack contains 50 FSC-certified paper napkins measuring 33 x 33cm in size.
  • 50 Pack
  • 33 x 33cm, 2 ply
  • FSC ® Certified

Information

Produce of

Made in Slovakia, Packed in Slovakia

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

50pk

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfectly fantastic

5 stars

I could not be happier with these napkins. Delightful.

