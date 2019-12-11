Hartleys Best Pineapple Jam 340G

Groanworthy!
This jam is addictive!!! Everyone who has tried it is now hooked, thanks to me! Its scrumptious, especially on toast. It sounds like a weird flavour but trust me, you won't regret it.... Or maybe you will after the 10th jar!
Pineapple, Glucose- Fructose Syrup, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Acid: Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator, Sodium Citrates, Prepared with 40g of Fruit per 100g, Total Sugar content 61g per 100g
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks. For best before end: see lid.
This pack contains approx. 22 x 15g servings
Jar. Recyclable
340g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 15g
|Energy
|1058 kJ
|159 kJ
|-
|249 kcal
|37 kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|62g
|9.3g
|of which sugars
|55g
|8.3g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.02g
|-
|-
