Britvic J20 Apple & Mango 4 X 275 Ml
Per 275ml:
- Energy
- 209kJ
-
- 50kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 11g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.17g
- 3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 76kJ/18kcal
Product Description
- Apple and Mango Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener.
- J20 and the J20 logo are registered trade marks of Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 1100ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 20%, Mango 5%), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose)
Storage
Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottles.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake Well & Serve Chilled.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings of 275ml
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Recycling info
Pack. Recyclable
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- PO Box 2020,
Net Contents
4 x 275ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|76kJ/18kcal
|Carbohydrate
|4.0g
|of which sugars
|4.0g
|Salt
|0.06g
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates and protein
|-
