We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Britvic J20 Apple & Mango 4 X 275 Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Britvic J20 Apple & Mango 4 X 275 Ml
£4.50
£0.41/100ml

Per 275ml:

Energy
209kJ
50kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
11g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

low

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 76kJ/18kcal

Product Description

  • Apple and Mango Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • J20 and the J20 logo are registered trade marks of Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 1100ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 20%, Mango 5%), Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Storage

Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottles.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake Well & Serve Chilled.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings of 275ml

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Pack. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • PO Box 2020,

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • PO Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.
  • Want to get in touch?
  • Call our Consumer Engagement team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767 ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.britvic.com and email us.

Net Contents

4 x 275ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy76kJ/18kcal
Carbohydrate4.0g
of which sugars4.0g
Salt0.06g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates and protein-
View all Adult Soft Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here