Britvic J2o Orange And Passion Fruit 4 X 275 Ml
Per 275ml:
- Energy
- 223kJ
-
- 52kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 11g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 81kJ/19kcal
Product Description
- Orange and Passion Fruit Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweftener
- Cluster-Pak®
- Patent Rights Reserved
- Pack size: 1100ML
Information
Storage
Best before end: See shoulder of bottles.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well & serve chilled.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings of 275ml
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Recycling info
Pack. Recyclable
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- MeadWestvaco UK Ltd,
- Bristol.
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
Net Contents
4 x 275ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|81kJ/19kcal
|Carbohydrate
|4.1g
|of which sugars
|4.0g
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates, protein and salt
|-
