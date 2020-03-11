Garnier Nutrisse 7 Dark Blonde Permanent Hair Dye

Lovely colour
My natural colour is mousy brown with a blonde ombre, I used this to cover my whole hair and the result was great. Nice even natural colour [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fab Shade
I'm really happy with this colour.it looks very natural [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Surprised
Slightly different shade of blonde for me than normal . Amazing coverage and my hair felt great. Friends and family commented that my hair looked different. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
6o"s vibe
gave me a confidence boost and made me feel younger as the grey hairs are starting to become more noticeable , very easy to apply , no mess or waste , made my hair feel smooth and soft , and loved the richness of the colour [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Covers my white/grey hairs.
I'm naturally dark blonde, so I chose this shade as it's closest to my colour. Nutrisse leaves my hair soft, shiny & smells very pleasant. It covers my white/grey hairs effectively after leaving the product on a bit longer than recommended. However it's important to know to do a patch test, because I'm quite sensitive to hair dye chemicals. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent hair dye
As always from Garnier a fantastic hair dye that provides good coverage and soft fresh smelling hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
Left hair silky soft and shiny full coverage perfect [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Friend used this.
A friend tried this, as her hair is light, she said coverage is good, and would buy this in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good coverage
This hair dye gave good coverage and easily covered grey hairs, personally I think this might of been a shade too light for me but that personal choice I love how many different colours come in this particular range. I think this colour is brilliant for highlights. It made my hair feel lovely and soft too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This product has great features
Love this product my hair looks healthy and I am really happy with the result. Definitely recommend this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]