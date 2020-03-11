By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Nutrisse 7 Dark Blonde Permanent Hair Dye

Garnier Nutrisse 7 Dark Blonde Permanent Hair Dye
  Garnier Nutrisse 7 Dark Blonde Permanent Hair Dye
  At Garnier, we believe in providing our consumers with excellent home hair dye. Garnier Nutrisse Crème permanent nourishing hair colourant allows you to dye your hair in the comfort of your home and with up to 100% grey hair coverage. With Nutrisse nourished hair means better colour. Our after colour hair conditioner is enriched with avocado oil, olive oil and blackcurrant oil, as well as Shea Butter and nourishes hair even after colouring.
  Choosing your perfect shade: Hair colour result will vary depending on your natural colour. If you are deciding between 2 shades, we recommend always choose the lightest.
  The Colour Result: On grey hair, colour will appear lighter than on non-grey hair.
  Want try before you buy? Download the Garnier color match app to see how this hair colour will look on you!
  Goes well with
  Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Conditioner 400ml, Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Shampoo 400ml, Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Mask Treatment 300ml
  Permanent hair dye
  Up to 100% grey hair coverage
  Natural-looking hair colour result
  Rich and long lasting hair colour performance
  Intensely nourishes and protects against hair dryness for up to 8 weeks
  After Colour Conditioner enriched with 4 oils for silky, shiny hair
  Stronger hair, less breakage - (Instrumental test. Hair breakage from brushing)

Information

Ingredients

1206185 - Nourishing Colour Cream: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Deceth-3, Laureth-12, Ammonium Hydroxide, Oleth-30, Lauric Acid, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Polyquaternium-22, Ethanolamine, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol HCL, m-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Metabisulfite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sun Flower Seed Oil, Dimethicone, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-p-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, p-Phenylenediamine, Carbomer, Resorcinol, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Extract, EDTA, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil / Grape Seed Oil, Parfum / Fragrance, 1190018 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Ceteareth-25, Glycerin, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Salicylate, Phosphoric Acid, Parfum / Fragrance, 1149755 A - Nourishing After Colour Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Behentrimonium Chloride, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Olea Europaea Oil / Olive Fruit Oil, Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Seed Oil, Glycerin, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Ribes Nigrum Seed Oil / Black Currant Seed Oil, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Persea Gratissima Oil / Avocado Oil, BHT, Tocopherol, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, CI 15985 / Yellow 6, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for latest ingredients list

Preparation and Usage

  How to dye your hair at home with Garnier Nutrisse Hair Colour?
  Please always refer to the product for full safety instructions and always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants.
  1. Start by putting on gloves and mix the developer and colourant cream in the applicator bottle.
  2. Apply the mix, starting with your roots and working through to the ends.
  3. Leave the colourant mix on for 25-35 minutes, before rinsing your hair thoroughly.

Name and address

  Garnier,
  London,
  W6 8AZ.
  TSA 75000 93584,
  St Ouen Cedex,
  France.

Return to

  Garnier,
  London,
  W6 8AZ.

Lovely colour

5 stars

My natural colour is mousy brown with a blonde ombre, I used this to cover my whole hair and the result was great. Nice even natural colour [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab Shade

4 stars

I'm really happy with this colour.it looks very natural [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Surprised

4 stars

Slightly different shade of blonde for me than normal . Amazing coverage and my hair felt great. Friends and family commented that my hair looked different. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

6o"s vibe

5 stars

gave me a confidence boost and made me feel younger as the grey hairs are starting to become more noticeable , very easy to apply , no mess or waste , made my hair feel smooth and soft , and loved the richness of the colour [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Covers my white/grey hairs.

4 stars

I'm naturally dark blonde, so I chose this shade as it's closest to my colour. Nutrisse leaves my hair soft, shiny & smells very pleasant. It covers my white/grey hairs effectively after leaving the product on a bit longer than recommended. However it's important to know to do a patch test, because I'm quite sensitive to hair dye chemicals. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent hair dye

5 stars

As always from Garnier a fantastic hair dye that provides good coverage and soft fresh smelling hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

Left hair silky soft and shiny full coverage perfect [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Friend used this.

5 stars

A friend tried this, as her hair is light, she said coverage is good, and would buy this in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good coverage

4 stars

This hair dye gave good coverage and easily covered grey hairs, personally I think this might of been a shade too light for me but that personal choice I love how many different colours come in this particular range. I think this colour is brilliant for highlights. It made my hair feel lovely and soft too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This product has great features

5 stars

Love this product my hair looks healthy and I am really happy with the result. Definitely recommend this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

