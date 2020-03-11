Garnier Nutrisse 5 Brown Permanent Hair Dye

Love this hair dye !
I have used this colour dye for a long time, my hair feels soft and silky after every time i have used it - no funny smell with it either. I would 100% recommend this product.
Natural colour
The new Nutrisse Creme permanent hair dye is really good.It gives the hair absolutely natural colour and leaves it shiny,soft and strong.It has excellent coverage of grey hairs and lasts for few weeks without washing out .It is very easy to apply and can be done by yourself nice and quick. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent product from a trusted brand!
I bought this to go for a new look and I'm glad I did, it was easy to apply and gave excellent coverage of previous colour, my hair is quite long and thick so I used 2 boxes just to be sure I had enough [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nutrisse Cream
Great i love the colour its amazing. My hair is so shiny and soft i love it. I am glad i purchased Nutrisse Creme it is such a lovely colour................................................................ [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great hair colour perfect shade of brown
As someone who dyes their hair at home quite regularly I really enjoyed this one and recommended it to lots of my friends. It’s really easy to use, and came out a very natural shade of brown, and also made my hair look so shiny! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Easy to apply
This hair dye is easy to use, with step by step instructions, gives you full coverage, and has great final colour, I found that I only needed to have this dye on for the allotted time, unlike may other dyes I’ve tried before, highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great colour
I used this to cover some bleached sections of hair and with a darker root makes for some great natural looking dimension. It was quick and easy to apply, smelled fine and washed out easily. Would use again but has held its colour so I won’t need to! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brilliant Colour, so easy to use
This is a wonderful colour and very easy to apply. Covered all of my grey hair, easy to use, does not drip . My hair was so shiny, felt nourished and covered perfectly I have had loads of complements Makes me feel young again.. . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amaziw
Great colour, the instruction were easy to follow and photos were clear. The conditioner is bigger than most you get and leaves hair so soft after. Can wait to colour hair again as finally like to have hair down when possible as colour took so well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]