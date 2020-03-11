By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Garnier Nutrisse 5 Brown Permanent Hair Dye

4.5(138)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Nutrisse 5 Brown Permanent Hair Dye
£ 5.80
£5.80/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Permanent hair colour that lasts for up to 8 weeks
  • 100% grey coverage
  • Anti-drying formula enriched with 3 oils
  • Garnier Nutrisse 5 Brown Permanent Hair Dye
  • At Garnier, we believe in providing our consumers with excellent home hair dye. Garnier Nutrisse Crème permanent nourishing hair colourant allows you to dye your hair in the comfort of your home and with up to 100% grey hair coverage. With Nutrisse nourished hair means better colour. Our after colour hair conditioner is enriched with avocado oil, olive oil and blackcurrant oil, as well as Shea Butter and nourishes hair even after colouring.
  • Choosing your perfect shade: Hair colour result will vary depending on your natural colour. If you are deciding between 2 shades, we recommend always choose the lightest.
  • The Colour Result: On grey hair, colour will appear lighter than on non-grey hair.
  • Want try before you buy? Download the Garnier color match app to see how this hair colour will look on you!
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Conditioner 400ml, Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Shampoo 400ml, Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Mask Treatment 300ml
  • Permanent hair dye
  • Up to 100% grey hair coverage
  • Natural-looking hair colour result
  • Rich and long lasting hair colour performance
  • Intensely nourishes and protects against hair dryness for up to 8 weeks
  • After Colour Conditioner enriched with 4 oils for silky, shiny hair
  • Stronger hair, less breakage - (Instrumental test. Hair breakage from brushing)

Information

Ingredients

1206167 - Nourishing Colour Crème: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Deceth-3, Laureth-12, Ammonium Hydroxide, Oleth-30, Lauric Acid, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Polyquaternium-22, Ethanolamine, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol HCL, m-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Metabisulfite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Dimethicone, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-p-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, p-Phenylenediamine, Carbomer, Resorcinol, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Extract, EDTA, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil / Grape Seed Oil, Parfum / Fragrance, 1190018 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Ceteareth-25, Glycerin, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Salicylate, Phosphoric Acid, Parfum / Fragrance, 1149755 A - Nourishing After Colour Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Behentrimonium Chloride, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Olea Europaea Oil / Olive Fruit Oil, Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Seed Oil, Glycerin, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Ribes Nigrum Seed Oil / Black Currant Seed Oil, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Persea Gratissima Oil / Avocado Oil, BHT, Tocopherol, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, CI 15985 / Yellow 6, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for latest ingredients list

Preparation and Usage

  • How to dye your hair at home with Garnier Nutrisse Hair Colour?
  • Please always refer to the product for full safety instructions and always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants.
  • 1. Start by putting on gloves and mix the developer and colourant cream in the applicator bottle.
  • 2. Apply the mix, starting with your roots and working through to the ends.
  • 3. Leave the colourant mix on for 25-35 minutes, before rinsing your hair thoroughly.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

138 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Love this hair dye !

5 stars

I have used this colour dye for a long time, my hair feels soft and silky after every time i have used it - no funny smell with it either. I would 100% recommend this product.

Natural colour

5 stars

The new Nutrisse Creme permanent hair dye is really good.It gives the hair absolutely natural colour and leaves it shiny,soft and strong.It has excellent coverage of grey hairs and lasts for few weeks without washing out .It is very easy to apply and can be done by yourself nice and quick. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent product from a trusted brand!

5 stars

I bought this to go for a new look and I'm glad I did, it was easy to apply and gave excellent coverage of previous colour, my hair is quite long and thick so I used 2 boxes just to be sure I had enough [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nutrisse Cream

5 stars

Great i love the colour its amazing. My hair is so shiny and soft i love it. I am glad i purchased Nutrisse Creme it is such a lovely colour................................................................ [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great hair colour perfect shade of brown

5 stars

As someone who dyes their hair at home quite regularly I really enjoyed this one and recommended it to lots of my friends. It’s really easy to use, and came out a very natural shade of brown, and also made my hair look so shiny! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to apply

5 stars

This hair dye is easy to use, with step by step instructions, gives you full coverage, and has great final colour, I found that I only needed to have this dye on for the allotted time, unlike may other dyes I’ve tried before, highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for tired eyes

5 stars

I suffer from chronic fatigue and it really shows in my eyes. These are great for a quick lift me up ad make me feel more refreshed. I would definitely recommend them to anyone who has tired eyes or needs a lift. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great colour

5 stars

I used this to cover some bleached sections of hair and with a darker root makes for some great natural looking dimension. It was quick and easy to apply, smelled fine and washed out easily. Would use again but has held its colour so I won’t need to! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant Colour, so easy to use

5 stars

This is a wonderful colour and very easy to apply. Covered all of my grey hair, easy to use, does not drip . My hair was so shiny, felt nourished and covered perfectly I have had loads of complements Makes me feel young again.. . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amaziw

5 stars

Great colour, the instruction were easy to follow and photos were clear. The conditioner is bigger than most you get and leaves hair so soft after. Can wait to colour hair again as finally like to have hair down when possible as colour took so well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 138 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Garnier Belle Color 5 Natural Brown Permanent Hair Dye

£ 3.50
£3.50/each

Garnier Nutrisse 5.3 Golden Brown Permanent Hair Dye

£ 5.80
£5.80/each

Offer

Garnier Nutrisse 4.15 Ultra Coffee Brown Permanent Hair Dye

£ 5.80
£5.80/each

Offer

Garnier Olia 5.0 Brown Permanent Hair Dye

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here