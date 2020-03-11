By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Nutrisse 4 Dark Bd Permanent Hair Dye

4.5(91)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Nutrisse 4 Dark Bd Permanent Hair Dye
Product Description

  • Permanent hair colour that lasts for up to 8 weeks
  • 100% grey coverage
  • Anti-drying formula enriched with 3 oils
  • Garnier Nutrisse 4 Dark Brown Permanent Hair Dye
  • At Garnier, we believe in providing our consumers with excellent home hair dye. Garnier Nutrisse Crème permanent nourishing hair colourant allows you to dye your hair in the comfort of your home and with up to 100% grey hair coverage. With Nutrisse nourished hair means better colour. Our after colour hair conditioner is enriched with avocado oil, olive oil and blackcurrant oil, as well as Shea Butter and nourishes hair even after colouring.
  • Choosing your perfect shade: Hair colour result will vary depending on your natural colour. If you are deciding between 2 shades, we recommend always choose the lightest.
  • The Colour Result: On grey hair, colour will appear lighter than on non-grey hair.
  • Want try before you buy? Download the Garnier color match app to see how this hair colour will look on you!
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Conditioner 400ml, Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Shampoo 400ml, Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Mask Treatment 300ml
  • Permanent hair dye
  • Up to 100% grey hair coverage
  • Natural-looking hair colour result
  • Rich and long lasting hair colour performance
  • Intensely nourishes and protects against hair dryness for up to 8 weeks
  • After Colour Conditioner enriched with 4 oils for silky, shiny hair
  • Stronger hair, less breakage - (Instrumental test. Hair breakage from brushing)

1206155- Nourishing Colour Crème: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Deceth-3, Laureth-12, Ammonium Hydroxide, Oleth-30, Lauric Acid, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Glycol Distearate, Polyquaternium-22, Ethanolamine, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol HLC, m-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Metabisulfite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Dimethicone, N, n-bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-p Phenylenediamine Sulfate, p-Phenylenediamine, Carbomer, Resorcinol, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Extract, EDTA, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil / Grape Seed Oil, Parfum / Fragrance, 1190018 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Ceteareth-25, Glycerin, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Salicylate, Phosphoric Acid, Parfum / Fragrance, 1149755 A - Nourishing After Colour Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Behentrimonium Chloride, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Olea Europaea Oil / Olive Fruit Oil, Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Seed Oil, Glycerin, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Ribes Nigrum Seed Oil / Black Currant Seed Oil, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Persea Gratissima Oil / Avocado Oil, BHT, Tocopherol, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, CI 15985 / Yellow 6, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for latest ingredients list

  • How to dye your hair at home with Garnier Nutrisse Hair Colour?
  • Please always refer to the product for full safety instructions and always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants.
  • 1. Start by putting on gloves and mix the developer and colourant cream in the applicator bottle.
  • 2. Apply the mix, starting with your roots and working through to the ends.
  • 3. Leave the colourant mix on for 25-35 minutes, before rinsing your hair thoroughly.

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Great colour if you have few greys

4 stars

I’ve tried this colour twice now and even though the product is great and the result is great, I find my greys come through very quickly after a few washes. I tried leaving the product on a little longer second time round but I had the same result. It would be perfect for someone who hasn’t many greys in their hair. Great smelling hair dye, love the hint of avocado. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely colour

5 stars

This hair dye has a lovely colour to it with a great shine to and does not fade at all after a few washes as other dyes have which I have used have if you are looking for a really nice colour of hair dye I would definitely recommend this one as I have had loads of complements about how great my hair looks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect concealer

5 stars

My hair is naturally very dark and when I have dyed it in the past I have found it hard to find something that changes my hair colour . In the past I have tried many different dyes and when I found Garnier Nutrisse Ultra, I was apprehensive at best . There are different instructions for people who are either colouring their hair for the first time or someone whose just dying the roots. The developer Creme and colour Creme are very easy to mix and the first thing that I noticed was the fragrance of the hair dye . It did not smell strongly of ammonia as I thought it would , the dye reminded me of a tropical fruity fragrance and immediately made me feel at ease . The creme flows very easily and coats the hair with the gloopy hair dye. The instructions say to leave the hair dye on for between 25-35 mins depending on how resistant or stubborn your hair is . Knowing my hair I left it on for 35 mins and wow ! As usual it took at least three washes to get out of my hair and once dried the colour was gorgeous! I finally found something that dyes my stubborn hair and leaves it feeling nourished smooth and shiny! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

good!

5 stars

Great colour, easily applied and long lasting, covered grey roots very easily and have an even colour throughout. Instructions were very clear and happy with the results, nice shine and overall feel to my hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Shiny hair

5 stars

Used this hair dye for a special occasion and very impressed with the results the beautiful colour lasted for weeks and gave my hair a beautiful shine and made it silky smooth. Received lots of compliments [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely

4 stars

Love this dye. It really covers all greys and left my hair feeling freshly cut and shiny. Normally dyes ruin your hair condition but this wonderful product left my hair shiny and stronger. Loved it so so much [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No shine

2 stars

I haven't used this particular brand before. And normally I'm delighted with all garnier products, but sadly, this just didn't cut the mustard. The shade came out much darker than on the box. But the worse thing, the condition of my hair afterwards was dry and it took all the shine out of my hair. Not for me I'm afraid ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great coverage of grey

4 stars

This product is new to me and I have been pleasantly surprised by the colour being true to pack and coverage of grey. However I feel the nossel was too small I had to remove it and pour onto my hair. I would definitely use again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Natural

5 stars

I had the chance to try a new type of hair dye for review purposes and I was very happy with the results. My hair looks colour looks natural as well as glossy/ well conditioned! I feel as thought my head has had a new lease of life. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great colour!

5 stars

I absolutely love this dye, it doesn't smell as strong as others, is a really nice and rich colour too! I've had it on my hair for around 4 weeks now and it's still a really nice colour and hasn't faded funny. Super impressed and the conditioner it comes with is fab too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

