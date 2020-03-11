Garnier Nutrisse 4 Dark Bd Permanent Hair Dye

Great colour if you have few greys 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th September 2019 I’ve tried this colour twice now and even though the product is great and the result is great, I find my greys come through very quickly after a few washes. I tried leaving the product on a little longer second time round but I had the same result. It would be perfect for someone who hasn’t many greys in their hair. Great smelling hair dye, love the hint of avocado. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely colour 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 10th September 2019 This hair dye has a lovely colour to it with a great shine to and does not fade at all after a few washes as other dyes have which I have used have if you are looking for a really nice colour of hair dye I would definitely recommend this one as I have had loads of complements about how great my hair looks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect concealer 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 8th September 2019 My hair is naturally very dark and when I have dyed it in the past I have found it hard to find something that changes my hair colour . In the past I have tried many different dyes and when I found Garnier Nutrisse Ultra, I was apprehensive at best . There are different instructions for people who are either colouring their hair for the first time or someone whose just dying the roots. The developer Creme and colour Creme are very easy to mix and the first thing that I noticed was the fragrance of the hair dye . It did not smell strongly of ammonia as I thought it would , the dye reminded me of a tropical fruity fragrance and immediately made me feel at ease . The creme flows very easily and coats the hair with the gloopy hair dye. The instructions say to leave the hair dye on for between 25-35 mins depending on how resistant or stubborn your hair is . Knowing my hair I left it on for 35 mins and wow ! As usual it took at least three washes to get out of my hair and once dried the colour was gorgeous! I finally found something that dyes my stubborn hair and leaves it feeling nourished smooth and shiny! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

good! 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 6th September 2019 Great colour, easily applied and long lasting, covered grey roots very easily and have an even colour throughout. Instructions were very clear and happy with the results, nice shine and overall feel to my hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Shiny hair 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 4th September 2019 Used this hair dye for a special occasion and very impressed with the results the beautiful colour lasted for weeks and gave my hair a beautiful shine and made it silky smooth. Received lots of compliments [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 3rd September 2019 Love this dye. It really covers all greys and left my hair feeling freshly cut and shiny. Normally dyes ruin your hair condition but this wonderful product left my hair shiny and stronger. Loved it so so much [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No shine 2 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 29th August 2019 I haven't used this particular brand before. And normally I'm delighted with all garnier products, but sadly, this just didn't cut the mustard. The shade came out much darker than on the box. But the worse thing, the condition of my hair afterwards was dry and it took all the shine out of my hair. Not for me I'm afraid ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great coverage of grey 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 25th August 2019 This product is new to me and I have been pleasantly surprised by the colour being true to pack and coverage of grey. However I feel the nossel was too small I had to remove it and pour onto my hair. I would definitely use again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Natural 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 24th August 2019 I had the chance to try a new type of hair dye for review purposes and I was very happy with the results. My hair looks colour looks natural as well as glossy/ well conditioned! I feel as thought my head has had a new lease of life. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]