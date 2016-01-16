Garnier Ultralift Day Cream 50Ml

Great!
This is a great moisturiser! It is thick and creamy and yet easily absorbed in to the skin! I use it morning and night and my face looks and feels so much smoother as a result!
Power Cream!
So far so good, this product was requested as a Christmas present and I've been told it has been an easy application, and does a great job. Reason for it not being 5 stars would be the time it took to deliver.
Great product
Lovely product, leaves skin soft and smooth. Delicate scent
Really Pleased
This is the second Garnier Ultra Lift I have purchased, it is very good and certainly works on those wrinkles around the eyes, so much so that now I cannot live without it !! Even better I can order on line and have it delivered to my local Tesco, how bad is that. Ellie.
Unexpected brilliant result
I'm 59 and bought this not expecting too much in the improvement of my skin but it was on offer and it was Garnier so I knew it would be good quality. Well...after just one application my skin felt so much better. After the second application I could see an improvement and my skin just continued to improve. By the end of a week the lines around my eyes were reduced, skin was smoother and glowing. After years of trying different face creams with varying results I've finally found the perfect product. Amazing!!
ultra lift Garnier face cream
Brilliant, I love this cream, my face feels and smells lovely when I use it.
Great product, great price
Well happy, cheapest I have seen anywhere and great product, well stocked up
DIFFERENT BOX TO THE ONE ORDERED,MUST BE OLD STOCK
NOT HAPPY.THE BOX I RECEIVED IS DIFFERENT TO THE ONE IN THE PICTURE ON THE TESCO WEBSITE, THIS IS OLD STOCK. I TRIED TO ORDER A SECOND JAR OF THIS CREAM VIA THE TESCO WEBSITE BUT THE PRICE HAD GONE UP TO £6.25. I AM NOT HAPPY AS I WENT INTO A STORE TODAY AND THE PRICE IS £4.69. ALL PRICES SHOULD BE THE SAME.
Great & Light
I am really pleased with the product. Not been using it very long but it is great, not greasy but moisturizes my face perfectly. Great under makeup or on its own. Will definitely buy more when this runs out.
Garnier Ultra Lift superb as usual .
Bought as previous Garnier products I have used always pleased with and this is no exception,