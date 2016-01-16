By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Ultralift Day Cream 50Ml

Product Description

  • Ultralift Anti Ageing Day Cream
  • Nourish your skin to reduce wrinkles leaving skin feeling firm & rested
  • Enriched formula with Pro-Retinol derived from nature
  • 50ml pot of ultra lift day cream
  • UltraLift Complete Beauty
  • Anti-wrinkle, firming, radiance boosting
  • Is UltraLift Day Cream right for me?
  • Yes if you are looking for a daily moisturiser that makes your skin look younger targeting wrinkles, loss of firmness and uneven complexion.
  • How is it different?
  • UltraLift Complete Beauty Day Cream is Garnier's new generation of anti-wrinkle care. For the first time, a Garnier moisturiser is enriched with regenerative plant cells, and has a triple anti-ageing action: anti-wrinkle, firming and radiance boosting.
  • How does it work?
  • UltraLift Complete Beauty Day Cream acts within 14 days on the 3 major signs of skin ageing:
  • 1. Anti-Wrinkle: Visibly reduces the appearance of wrinkles, even deep ones by plumping the skin with moisture.
  • 2. Firming: Leaves your skin feeling firmer and looking tightened.
  • 3. Radiance Boosting: Evens your skin complexion and reveals your natural radiance.
  • Its smooth texture leaves your skin feeling soft, comfortable and hydrated.
  • Regenerative plant cells innovation
  • Regenerative plant cells are powerful plant cells due to their ability to continuously regenerate themselves to sustain plant life cycle.
  • Years of research has enabled Garnier to understand and identify how to target skin firmness, wrinkles and radiance.
  • Now Garnier introduces Regenerative Plant Cells in a complete skincare range, creating UltraLift Complete Beauty.
  • Recommended user age:
  • 35-60
  • Our Garnier Skin Active philosophy: We use, wherever possible, naturally derived ingredients which have been carefully extracted to preserve their quality and purify. Our products are formulated and dermatologically tested to ensure effectiveness and respect for your skin.
  • Anti-wrinkle, firming radiance boosting
  • Reduces the appearance of wrinkles - firms - evens complexion
  • Regenerative plant cells
  • Suitable for sensitive skin
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

695749 31, Aqua / Water, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Octyldodecanol, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Elaeis Guineensis Oil / Palm Oil, Isohexadecane, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Caprylyl Glycol, Cera Alba / Beeswax, Cetyl Alcohol, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Disodium EDTA, Eryngium Maritimum Extract, Glycine Soja Protein / Soybean Protein, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Hydrolyzed Rice Protein, Laureth-7, Linalool, Malus Domestica Fruit Cell Culture Extract, Methylparaben, Mica, PEG-20 Stearate, Poloxamer 338, Polyacrylamide, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Retinyl Palmitate, Shorea Robusta Butter / Shorea Robusta Seed Butter, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Tocopherol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B162712/2)

Preparation and Usage

  • Lose up to 1 wrinkle grade in 28 days*
  • Using the Wrinkle reader inside the box
  • Step 1: Match your crow's feet to the closest image. Note the grade down.
  • Step 2: Apply UltraLift Complete Beauty day cream everyday for 28 days.
  • Step 3: Repeat step 1 and discover the results!
  • See the results for yourself!
  • Wrinkles appear reduced: up to 1 grade*
  • Skin looks visibly younger for 76% of women**
  • *Consumer test on 25,080 women.
  • **Consumer test on 229 women
  • If you are going under the sun complement the use of this product with an SPF protection.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

17 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Great!

5 stars

This is a great moisturiser! It is thick and creamy and yet easily absorbed in to the skin! I use it morning and night and my face looks and feels so much smoother as a result!

Power Cream!

4 stars

So far so good, this product was requested as a Christmas present and I've been told it has been an easy application, and does a great job. Reason for it not being 5 stars would be the time it took to deliver.

Great product

5 stars

Lovely product, leaves skin soft and smooth. Delicate scent

Really Pleased

5 stars

This is the second Garnier Ultra Lift I have purchased, it is very good and certainly works on those wrinkles around the eyes, so much so that now I cannot live without it !! Even better I can order on line and have it delivered to my local Tesco, how bad is that. Ellie.

Unexpected brilliant result

5 stars

I'm 59 and bought this not expecting too much in the improvement of my skin but it was on offer and it was Garnier so I knew it would be good quality. Well...after just one application my skin felt so much better. After the second application I could see an improvement and my skin just continued to improve. By the end of a week the lines around my eyes were reduced, skin was smoother and glowing. After years of trying different face creams with varying results I've finally found the perfect product. Amazing!!

ultra lift Garnier face cream

5 stars

Brilliant, I love this cream, my face feels and smells lovely when I use it.

Great product, great price

5 stars

Well happy, cheapest I have seen anywhere and great product, well stocked up

DIFFERENT BOX TO THE ONE ORDERED,MUST BE OLD STOCK

3 stars

NOT HAPPY.THE BOX I RECEIVED IS DIFFERENT TO THE ONE IN THE PICTURE ON THE TESCO WEBSITE, THIS IS OLD STOCK. I TRIED TO ORDER A SECOND JAR OF THIS CREAM VIA THE TESCO WEBSITE BUT THE PRICE HAD GONE UP TO £6.25. I AM NOT HAPPY AS I WENT INTO A STORE TODAY AND THE PRICE IS £4.69. ALL PRICES SHOULD BE THE SAME.

Great & Light

5 stars

I am really pleased with the product. Not been using it very long but it is great, not greasy but moisturizes my face perfectly. Great under makeup or on its own. Will definitely buy more when this runs out.

Garnier Ultra Lift superb as usual .

5 stars

Bought as previous Garnier products I have used always pleased with and this is no exception,

1-10 of 17 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

