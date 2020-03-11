Veet For Men Hair Removal Gel Cream 200Ml

Product Description
- Hair Removal Cream Normal Skin
- To find out more about Veet and to contact us online, visit veet.com
- - Experience Veet Men Hair Removal Cream
- - Silk & Fresh™ Technology - leaves skin touchably smooth
- - Fast and effective formula - great for removing hair on the chest, back, shoulders, arms, underarms and legs
- - Hydrates skin for up to 24 hours - reinforced with fragrance technology designed to ensure no lingering malodour
- - Simply smooth on and rinse off for touchable skin in just four minutes
- Experience Veet Men Hair Removal Cream with Silk & Fresh™ Technology.
- You can now remove unwanted body hair without the nicks, cuts, and prickly stubble that shaving often leaves behind.
- Whilst removing hair, Veet not only hydrates skin for up to 24 hours, but it's fragrance technology is also designed to ensure that there is no lingering malodour.
- Veet for Men Hair Removal Cream is a quick and effective way to remove body hair, leaving your skin feeling smooth.
- Using the cream provides results in as little as 4 minutes.
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Urea, Potassium Thioglycolate, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cetearyl Alcohol, Calcium Hydroxide, Talc, Ceteareth-20, Glycerin, Sorbitol, Parfum, Magnesium Trisilicate, Potassium Hydroxide, Propylene Glycol, Lithium Magnesium Sodium Silicate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Sodium Gluconate, Acrylates Copolymer, Hydrated Silica, CI 77891
Produce of
Made in France
Preparation and Usage
- Retain outer pack for all precautions.
- Takes from 3 - 6 minutes
- Smooth skin in just 3 steps :
- 1 Before using, please read pack precautions carefully. Using the curved part of the spatula, spread the Veet Cream evenly to fully coat the hair.
- 2 Leave the cream on your skin for 3 minutes, and then use the spatula to gently remove a small test area of cream. If the hair comes away easily, use the wider or narrower end of the spatula depending on the body part, to remove the rest. If your hair is more stubborn, you can leave the cream on for up to 6 minutes in total - but don't leave it any longer.
- 3 Rinse your skin thoroughly with water to remove the cream completely, and then dry.
Warnings
- Keep the outer packaging, as it contains precautions and full directions for use. Please read them carefully.
- Precautions
- Read and follow all precautions and directions before use. Do not exceed 6 minutes total application time. Suitable for use on the back, chest, arms, legs, underarms and pubic area. Suitable both for men and women. NOT SUITABLE for use on head, face, eyes, nose, ears, around the anus, genitals and nipples or any other body parts. Do not use on varicose veins, scars, moles, spotty, broken, irritated, sunburnt skin or on skin that has had an adverse reaction to hair removal creams in the past. Always leave 72 hours between hair removal sessions. Check with your doctor before using if you are on any medication which can affect the skin, if you suffer from any skin related disorder, or if you have a condition which may affect the skin.
- Before every use, TEST YOUR SKIN REACTION by applying and removing the product to a small part of the area you wish to treat, following the directions for use. If after 24 HOURS there is no adverse reaction, continue to use. If you experience any smarting/tingling during use, remove the product immediately and rinse thoroughly with cold water. If a burning sensation persists, seek medical advice. Skin may be more sensitive for a short time after use, so avoid scratching. After use we recommend waiting 24 hours before using anti-perspirant, any other perfumed product, using artificial tanning equipment, swimming or sunbathing.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
- In case of ingestion, seek medical advice immediately and show outer pack. Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of water and seek medical advice. Contains alkali and thioglycolate. Product may cause surfaces to become slippery. Avoiding spillage on carpets, clothes and flooring.
Return to
- Reckitt Benckiser,
- RB Healthcare UK,
- Dansom Lane,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
- UK - PO Box 4044,
- Slough,
- SL1 0NS.
- ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- Or why not call us on:
- UK - 0333 2005 345
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
Keep the outer packaging, as it contains precautions and full directions for use. Please read them carefully. Precautions Read and follow all precautions and directions before use. Do not exceed 6 minutes total application time. Suitable for use on the back, chest, arms, legs, underarms and pubic area. Suitable both for men and women. NOT SUITABLE for use on head, face, eyes, nose, ears, around the anus, genitals and nipples or any other body parts. Do not use on varicose veins, scars, moles, spotty, broken, irritated, sunburnt skin or on skin that has had an adverse reaction to hair removal creams in the past. Always leave 72 hours between hair removal sessions. Check with your doctor before using if you are on any medication which can affect the skin, if you suffer from any skin related disorder, or if you have a condition which may affect the skin. Before every use, TEST YOUR SKIN REACTION by applying and removing the product to a small part of the area you wish to treat, following the directions for use. If after 24 HOURS there is no adverse reaction, continue to use. If you experience any smarting/tingling during use, remove the product immediately and rinse thoroughly with cold water. If a burning sensation persists, seek medical advice. Skin may be more sensitive for a short time after use, so avoid scratching. After use we recommend waiting 24 hours before using anti-perspirant, any other perfumed product, using artificial tanning equipment, swimming or sunbathing. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. In case of ingestion, seek medical advice immediately and show outer pack. Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of water and seek medical advice. Contains alkali and thioglycolate. Product may cause surfaces to become slippery. Avoiding spillage on carpets, clothes and flooring.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020