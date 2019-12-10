Leffe Blonde Beer 750Ml
Product Description
- Blond Abbey Beer
- “Smooth, subtle and golden in colour.”
- Leffe Blond is an elegant, smooth and fruity Belgian abbey style beer. It has a spicy aftertaste with a hint of bitter orange.
- While this is a perfect aperitif beer, it also tastes delicious with a wide variety of dishes, especially red meat, sweet and sour dishes and white mould cheese, such as Camenbert, Brie, Brillat-Savarin or Saint-Marcellin. There are countless soft-centred cheeses that are a good match for the fresh and fruity Leffe Blond.
- Leffe Blond is best served at 5-6°C in a beer chalice, which will allow all the flavours to come through.
- Leffe was founded by the Fathers of the Abbey in 1240 and their craft, expertise and brewing tradition can still be enjoyed today. This brewing heritage is now shared and enjoyed by consumers in over 60 countries worldwide.
- Pack size: 750ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Malted Barley
Tasting Notes
- Leffe Blond is an elegant, smooth and fruity Belgian abbey style beer. It has a spicy aftertaste with a hint of bitter orange
Alcohol Units
5.0
ABV
6.6% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Recycling info
Bottle. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed for:
- Br. Abbaye de Leffe,
- s.a./n.v. Place de l'Abbaye 1,
- B-5500 Dinant,
- Belgium.
Distributor address
- AB InBev UK Ltd,
- Luton,
- LU1 3LS.
Return to
- AB InBev UK Ltd,
- Luton,
- LU1 3LS.
- UK Consumer Helpline: 0870 24 111 24
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Using Product Information
