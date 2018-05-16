Dairylea Light Slices 8'S 200G

- Energy185 kJ 44 kcal2%
- Fat1.9 g3%
- Saturates1.3 g6%
- Sugars1.5 g2%
- Salt0.39 g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 741 kJ / 177 kcal
Product Description
- Reduced Fat Cheese Spread Slices with added Calcium.
- Reduced fat cheese spread slice made with milk and cheese, heated and blended into a yummy, creamy tasting cheese slice.
- Our lighter creamy tasting slices are a yummy option for breakfast, lunch or tea, and of course melted over a juicy burger.
- - Light: 40% less fat than regular Dairylea Slices
- - No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives added
- - Good Source of Calcium
- - Suitable for Vegetarians
- Go online: www.dairylea.co.uk
- Pack size: 200g
- A good source of calcium
Information
Ingredients
Skimmed Milk (Water, Skimmed Milk Powder), Cheese, Milk Protein, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Citrate, Triphosphate), Modified Starch, Inulin, Whey Powder (from Milk), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Calcium Phosphate, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
1 slice = 25 g. Contains 8 slices
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|25 g
|%* / 25 g
|Energy
|741 kJ / 177 kcal
|185 kJ / 44 kcal
|2 %
|Fat
|7.6 g
|1.9 g
|3 %
|of which Saturates
|5.1 g
|1.3 g
|6 %
|Carbohydrate
|8.2 g
|2.0 g
|1 %
|of which Sugars
|6.0 g
|1.5 g
|2 %
|Fibre
|1.6 g
|0.4 g
|-
|Protein
|16 g
|4.1 g
|8 %
|Salt
|1.55 g
|0.39 g
|7 %
|Calcium
|696 mg / 87 % of NRV**
|174 mg / 22 % of NRV**
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** NRV: Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|-
