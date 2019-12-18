By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

L'oreal Kids Extra Gently/Gentle 2 In 1 Shampoo 250Ml

4.5(28)Write a review
L'oreal Kids Extra Gently/Gentle 2 In 1 Shampoo 250Ml
£ 1.50
£0.60/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Extra Gentle 2-in-1 Very Berry Strawberry Shampoo
  • Knots can't fight against the conditioning 2in1 formula of L'Oreal Kids. Its creamy formula leaves hair feeling so soft and looking so shiny. L'Oreal Kids is so gentle, it's tear free!
  • Who?
  • Sally Strawberry
  • What?
  • Makes your hair feel super duper soft almost like cotton candy!
  • Super Fruity Fragrance
  • No tears! No knots!
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Kids Very Berry Strawberry Conditioner
  • L'Oreal Kids Pear Tangle Tamer
  • Super fruity fragrance
  • No tears! No knots!
  • L'Oreal Kids we're worth it too!
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

1064964, Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Polysorbate 21, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, CI 17200/Red 33, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Laureth-8 Sulfate, Sodium Oleth-8 Sulfate, Sodium Oleth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, PEG-55 Propylene Glycol Oleate, Magnesium Laureth-8 Sulfate, Magnesium Laureth Sulfate, Magnesium Oleth Sulfate, Polyquaternium-10, Salicylic Acid, Propylene Glycol, Carbomer, Disodium Ricinoleamido MEA-Sulfosuccinate, Citric Acid, Glycol Distearate, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C516701/1), Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • How?
  • Wet hair, squeeze a burst into your palm. Apply shampoo, lather up rinse and clean and *tadaa* Discover clean and extra soft feeling hair.
  • Caution: Do not swallow.
  • Keep out of reach of infants unless supervised by adults.
  • In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

250ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

28 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

My daughter loves this range and it smells gorgeou

5 stars

My daughter loves this range and it smells gorgeous [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The kids love this, smells very strawberry!! and i

5 stars

The kids love this, smells very strawberry!! and is so easy to use. The bottle is a nice shape for little hands. And the bright colours are lovely. Hair soft and manageable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The very berry 2 in 1 shampoo smells lovely. Easy

5 stars

The very berry 2 in 1 shampoo smells lovely. Easy to use and lathers up really well. Great to use on my daughter's thick hair! Leaves it smelling lovely and soft. Also easy to manage as there is less tangles. It's great that it is 2 in 1 as I don't have to use loads of products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great shampoo for kids! Love the shape of the bot

4 stars

Great shampoo for kids! Love the shape of the bottle and the shampoo itself is brilliant and smells great too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Liked the back of the bottle, enojoyed reading the

5 stars

Liked the back of the bottle, enojoyed reading the fun info. It's smelt like her favourite strawberry yogurt. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No tears which was great...the smell and shine lef

5 stars

No tears which was great...the smell and shine left my little ones hair amazing..would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant product smells lovely will buy again doe

4 stars

Brilliant product smells lovely will buy again does exactly what it’s supposed to. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The kids strawberry shampoo looks great in bright

5 stars

The kids strawberry shampoo looks great in bright packaging, it smells delicious, lathers nicely and leaves my childs hair clean and smelling great! I would recommend this shampoo! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My children have very curly hair they love the str

5 stars

My children have very curly hair they love the strawberry smell and are very happy to use it even if it stings a little if they get it in there eyes. It has a thick texture bubbles up brilliantly [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My daughters hair feels so soft & smells lovely! S

5 stars

My daughters hair feels so soft & smells lovely! So much so that I may have used this myself as was jealous at how amazing my daughters hair felt & smelt. Would defiantly recommend this [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 28 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

L'oreal Kids Berry Strawberry Conditioner 250Ml

£ 1.50
£0.60/100ml

Offer

Tesco Kids Sensitive Bath & Bodywash 500Ml

£ 1.50
£0.30/100ml

Sanex Zero Kids Body Wash & Foambath 500Ml

£ 2.50
£0.50/100ml

Offer

Aquafresh Little Teeth 3-5 Years Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here