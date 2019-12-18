L'oreal Kids Extra Gently/Gentle 2 In 1 Shampoo 250Ml

My daughter loves this range and it smells gorgeou
My daughter loves this range and it smells gorgeous [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The kids love this, smells very strawberry!! and i
The kids love this, smells very strawberry!! and is so easy to use. The bottle is a nice shape for little hands. And the bright colours are lovely. Hair soft and manageable. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The very berry 2 in 1 shampoo smells lovely. Easy
The very berry 2 in 1 shampoo smells lovely. Easy to use and lathers up really well. Great to use on my daughter's thick hair! Leaves it smelling lovely and soft. Also easy to manage as there is less tangles. It's great that it is 2 in 1 as I don't have to use loads of products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great shampoo for kids! Love the shape of the bot
Great shampoo for kids! Love the shape of the bottle and the shampoo itself is brilliant and smells great too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Liked the back of the bottle, enojoyed reading the
Liked the back of the bottle, enojoyed reading the fun info. It's smelt like her favourite strawberry yogurt. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
No tears which was great...the smell and shine lef
No tears which was great...the smell and shine left my little ones hair amazing..would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brilliant product smells lovely will buy again doe
Brilliant product smells lovely will buy again does exactly what it’s supposed to. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The kids strawberry shampoo looks great in bright
The kids strawberry shampoo looks great in bright packaging, it smells delicious, lathers nicely and leaves my childs hair clean and smelling great! I would recommend this shampoo! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My children have very curly hair they love the str
My children have very curly hair they love the strawberry smell and are very happy to use it even if it stings a little if they get it in there eyes. It has a thick texture bubbles up brilliantly [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My daughters hair feels so soft & smells lovely! S
My daughters hair feels so soft & smells lovely! So much so that I may have used this myself as was jealous at how amazing my daughters hair felt & smelt. Would defiantly recommend this [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]