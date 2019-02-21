By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco High Juice Orange Squash No Added Sugar 1L

4.5(7)Write a review
Tesco High Juice Orange Squash No Added Sugar 1L
£ 1.35
£0.14/100ml

Offer

One glass
  • Energy59kJ 14kcal
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 24kJ / 6kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated no added sugar orange juice drink with sweeteners. Dilute to taste.
  • ZESTY & CITRUS SWEET Made with 50% fruit from concentrate for an intense fruity taste Our drinks experts have been creating high juice, squash, and juice drinks in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using real fruit and absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • ZESTY & CITRUS SWEET Made with 50% fruit from concentrate for an intense fruity taste
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Orange Juice from Concentrate (50%), Water, Comminuted Orange from Concentrate (8%), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Flavourings, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Stabiliser (Carboxymethylcellulose).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste (one part squash to four parts water). Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1L

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy24kJ / 6kcal59kJ / 14kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate1.0g2.6g
Sugars1.0g2.6g
Fibre0.0g0.1g
Protein0.1g0.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--

7 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

A GREAT Orange Cordial

5 stars

Better than others I have tried recently, less acidic than any other I have had, WAY TO GO TESCO, acidic drinks cause real issues for me, you got this one right, don't change it please. Great taste and what can I say, buy some and try it.

Tastes completely different

1 stars

After buying this juice for years, it became unavailable from you for months. Now it's back on the shelf, no way does it taste the same. It taste completely different. It doesn't even taste like Hi Juice any longer, it's horrible. I can't be the only one that's noticed.

Best Squash , I've ever tasted .

5 stars

I've been buying this High Juice (No added sugar) for many years , along with Pink Grapefruit, and often use , Tesco's Value , Lemonade , rather than water , which makes it fizzy . , however of late both are difficult to find , so use , standard Orange Hi juice .

Lovely

5 stars

Love this but for some reason it’s been out to f stock for the last 2-3 months. Would love to know what the problem is

great taste

5 stars

i buy this product quite often, it has a great taste even though it has no added sugar

Fresh

5 stars

I love this juice - why does it now say "no longer available"? It is fresher than many orange squash drinks.

Non-supply regrettable.

5 stars

I do not like other brands or types of orange squash, this tastes significantly different to be used on a daily basis, as I do not drink (alcohol) this is important to me. Having none two online shops running, either with or without sugar is therefore politely put - regrettable.

