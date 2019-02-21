Tesco High Juice Orange Squash No Added Sugar 1L

A GREAT Orange Cordial
Better than others I have tried recently, less acidic than any other I have had, WAY TO GO TESCO, acidic drinks cause real issues for me, you got this one right, don't change it please. Great taste and what can I say, buy some and try it.
Tastes completely different
After buying this juice for years, it became unavailable from you for months. Now it's back on the shelf, no way does it taste the same. It taste completely different. It doesn't even taste like Hi Juice any longer, it's horrible. I can't be the only one that's noticed.
Best Squash , I've ever tasted .
I've been buying this High Juice (No added sugar) for many years , along with Pink Grapefruit, and often use , Tesco's Value , Lemonade , rather than water , which makes it fizzy . , however of late both are difficult to find , so use , standard Orange Hi juice .
Lovely
Love this but for some reason it’s been out to f stock for the last 2-3 months. Would love to know what the problem is
great taste
i buy this product quite often, it has a great taste even though it has no added sugar
Fresh
I love this juice - why does it now say "no longer available"? It is fresher than many orange squash drinks.
Non-supply regrettable.
I do not like other brands or types of orange squash, this tastes significantly different to be used on a daily basis, as I do not drink (alcohol) this is important to me. Having none two online shops running, either with or without sugar is therefore politely put - regrettable.