Tesco Dry London Gin 1L

For the price is a very good gin
A slice of fresh lemon and lime - some ice cubes and a measure of Tesco Dry London gin with chilled tonic at the end of the working day - sit back and enjoy !
Short measure on bottles of Tesco Gin.
On dividing up the 1ltr bottle into 500ml quantities to make Damson Gin, I found that the two 'equal measure of 500ml' were not equal. one was 500mls but the other was 400mls. Having paid for 1ltr of gin I only got 900mls so I have been sold a short bottle by 100mls. In other words, I have been ripped off and will be taking this up with the local council Weights and Measures department.
dont buy it be warned liquorice gin
beware. advertised as London dry gin. infact what is not mentioned on the Tesco website and you only discover after having bought and tasted it is that there is a sweet horrible lingering liquorice after taste . in other words you wonder what the horrible taste is and then you check the very fine print on the bottle which reads complemented by coriander citrus peel, deep mellow orris root ! and liquorice sweetness ! none of which is mentioned on the website before you buy it. and when you complain to Tesco customer services they just say nothing we can do you have opened it.
My favourite gin...beats all the well known brands
My favourite gin...beats all the well known brands on taste and value!
Great alternative to Gordon's Dry London Gin
Great alternative to the slightly more expensive Gordon's Dry London Gin Full flavour and nice after tones