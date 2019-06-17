By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Dry London Gin 70Cl Bottle

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Dry London Gin 70Cl Bottle
£ 11.00
£15.72/litre
  • Energy215kJ 52kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 859kJ / 207kcal

Product Description

  • London Dry Gin
  • London Dry Gin Alc 37.5% vol.
  • Gin
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Bottled in the U.K.

Number of uses

28 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

70cl e

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy859kJ / 207kcal215kJ / 52kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water 1Litr

£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water With Lime 1Lt

£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Tesco Indian Tonic Water 1L

£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water With Lemon 1Lt

£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here