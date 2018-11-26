Sprite S/Wrap 6X330ml

Why put two sweeteners in a drink that was lovely,
Why put two sweeteners in a drink that was lovely, only to make it undrinkable. Aspartame is disgusting and gives drinks a sour, cloying after taste. Totally ruined.Totally ruined.
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Citric Acid, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Aspartame), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Lemon and Lime Flavourings
Store cool and dry.Best before end: see base of can for date.
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled Film. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside
6 x 330ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 330ml (%*)
|Energy
|61kJ
|168kJ
|-
|14kcal
|46kcal (2%)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|3.3g
|11g (4%)
|Of which sugars
|3.3g
|11g (12%)
|Protein
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Salt
|0.01g
|0.03g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
