Mugshot Sweet & Sour Pasta 67G

£ 0.80
£1.20/100g
Per Sachet:
  • Energy1005kJ 237kcal
    12%
  • Fat1.5g
    2%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars12.6g
    14%
  • Salt1.40g
    24%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 376kJ / 89kcal

Product Description

  • Ribbon noodles in a sweet and sour sauce with red and green peppers, carrot and Jalapeño peppers.
  • Less than 1% fat
  • Less than 240 calories
  • Made with natural ingredients
  • Oodles of noodles in a spicy sweet & sour sauce with peppers, carrot & chilli
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 67g

Information

Ingredients

Dried Noodles [Durum Wheat Semolina, Egg White, Salt], Sugar, Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Tomato Powder (3.3%), Vegetables (3.3%) (Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Carrot), Natural Flavourings (contain Celery), Palm Oil, Garlic Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Salt, Ground Jalapeño Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Whey Powder (from Milk), Fortified Wheatflour [Wheatflour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin]

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Eggs, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Make-Up Instructions
  • Ready in 5 minutes
  • 1 Empty sachet into a standard size mug.
  • 2 Fill to 15mm from brim with boiling water. Stir thoroughly.
  • 3 Allow to stand for 5 minutes. Top up if a thinner sauce is required. Stir thoroughly again.

Number of uses

This represents one serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Symington's Ltd,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.
  • Visit our website at www.mugshot.co.uk

Net Contents

67g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as consumed) Per 100g(as consumed) Per sachet
Energy 376kJ / 89kcal1005kJ / 237kcal
Fat 0.6g1.5g
of which saturates 0.2g0.6g
Carbohydrate 18.5g49.3g
of which sugars 4.7g12.6g
Fibre 0.7g1.8g
Protein 2.1g5.7g
Salt 0.53g1.40g
Once boiling water has been added to the contents of this sachet it weighs 267g (approx.)--
This represents one serving--
All values below relate to the product when made up with water (i.e. per 100g is a portion of the 267g serving)--

