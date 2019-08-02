Vanilla Creme Crown 2 Pack

Soft warm and perfect for breakfast
Tesco make the best version of all the major supermarkets that is if they are not burned like at my local store.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1570kJ / 376kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Vegetable Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Emuslifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring], Vanilla Flavoured Creme Filling (21%), Water, Icing Sugar, Sugar, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Hazelnuts, Wheat Gluten, Glucose Syrup, Stabiliser (Pectin), Glazing Agent (Isomalt), Colour (Calcium Carbonate), Dextrose, Emuslifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Tapioca Starch, Ground Almonds, Gelling Agent (Agar), Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Vanilla Flavoured Creme Filling contains: Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Maize Starch, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Acid (Glucono-Delta-Lactone), Flavouring, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Titanium Dioxide), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Milk Proteins, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
2 Servings
2
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One crown (96g)
|Energy
|1570kJ / 376kcal
|1507kJ / 361kcal
|Fat
|21.2g
|20.4g
|Saturates
|8.7g
|8.4g
|Carbohydrate
|40.3g
|38.7g
|Sugars
|17.1g
|16.4g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.1g
|Protein
|5.4g
|5.2g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019