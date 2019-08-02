By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vanilla Creme Crown 2 Pack

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Vanilla Creme Crown 2 Pack
£ 1.20
£0.60/each
One crown
  • Energy1507kJ 361kcal
    18%
  • Fat20.4g
    29%
  • Saturates8.4g
    42%
  • Sugars16.4g
    18%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1570kJ / 376kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Danish pastry crowns with a vanilla crème filling, topped with hazelnuts and icing drizzle.
  • Pastry filled with vanilla crème, topped with hazelnuts and icing for a sweet, silky treat

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:  Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Vegetable Margarine [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Emuslifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring], Vanilla Flavoured Creme Filling (21%), Water, Icing Sugar, Sugar, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Hazelnuts, Wheat Gluten, Glucose Syrup, Stabiliser (Pectin), Glazing Agent (Isomalt), Colour (Calcium Carbonate), Dextrose, Emuslifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Tapioca Starch, Ground Almonds, Gelling Agent (Agar), Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Vanilla Flavoured Creme Filling contains: Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Maize Starch, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Acid (Glucono-Delta-Lactone), Flavouring, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Titanium Dioxide), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Milk Proteins, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

 

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Wheat, Milk, Egg

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne crown (96g)
Energy1570kJ / 376kcal1507kJ / 361kcal
Fat21.2g20.4g
Saturates8.7g8.4g
Carbohydrate40.3g38.7g
Sugars17.1g16.4g
Fibre1.1g1.1g
Protein5.4g5.2g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Soft warm and perfect for breakfast

4 stars

Tesco make the best version of all the major supermarkets that is if they are not burned like at my local store.

