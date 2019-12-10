By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chefs Medley 280G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Chefs Medley 280G
£ 2.00
£7.15/kg

Offer

per 93g
  • Energy140kJ 33kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars3.7g
    4%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 150kJ / 36kcal

Product Description

  • Baby carrots, Fine beans, Tenderstem(R)broccoli and Sugar snaps.
  • Harvested By Hand A hand trimmed selection of flavoursome vegetable side dishes
  • Harvested by hand
  • A hand-trimmed selection of flavoursome vegetable side dishes
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 80g
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

Baby Carrots, Fine Beans, Tenderstemmed Broccoli, Sugarsnap Peas

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Trim carrot tops if required. Wash before use.

Hob
Instructions: Place carrots in a pan of boiling water and simmer for 2 minutes.
Add remaining vegetables and simmer for a further 4 minutes or until tender.
5-6 mins

Steam
Instructions: Place carrots in a steamer and steam for 3 minutes.
Add remaining vegetables and steam for a further 5 minutes or until tender.
7-8 mins

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Spain, Kenya, Guatemala, Mozambique, Peru, USA, Zimbabwe

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations.
  • Just ask any member of staff.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsper 93g
Energy150kJ / 36kcal140kJ / 33kcal
Fat0.4g0.4g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.8g4.5g
Sugars4.0g3.7g
Fibre2.7g2.5g
Protein1.9g1.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

