Tesco Chefs Medley 280G
Offer
- Energy140kJ 33kcal2%
- Fat0.4g1%
- Saturates<0.1<1%
- Sugars3.7g4%
- Salt<0.010%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 150kJ / 36kcal
Product Description
- Baby carrots, Fine beans, Tenderstem(R)broccoli and Sugar snaps.
- Harvested By Hand A hand trimmed selection of flavoursome vegetable side dishes
- Harvested By Hand A hand trimmed selection of flavoursome vegetable side dishes
- Harvested by hand
- A hand-trimmed selection of flavoursome vegetable side dishes
- Expertly selected for freshness & quality
- 1 of your 5 a day = 80g
- Pack size: 280g
Information
Ingredients
Baby Carrots, Fine Beans, Tenderstemmed Broccoli, Sugarsnap Peas
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Trim carrot tops if required. Wash before use.
Hob
Instructions: Place carrots in a pan of boiling water and simmer for 2 minutes.
Add remaining vegetables and simmer for a further 4 minutes or until tender.
5-6 mins
Steam
Instructions: Place carrots in a steamer and steam for 3 minutes.
Add remaining vegetables and steam for a further 5 minutes or until tender.
7-8 mins
Produce of
Produce of United Kingdom, Spain, Kenya, Guatemala, Mozambique, Peru, USA, Zimbabwe
Number of uses
Pack contains 3 servings
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Our Promise
- We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations.
- Just ask any member of staff.
- This does not affect your statutory rights.
- For more information please visit tesco.com
- We are here to help:
- Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Net Contents
280g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|per 93g
|Energy
|150kJ / 36kcal
|140kJ / 33kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|4.8g
|4.5g
|Sugars
|4.0g
|3.7g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|2.5g
|Protein
|1.9g
|1.8g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019