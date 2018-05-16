By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mugshot Chicken & Sweetcorn Noodles 54G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Mugshot Chicken & Sweetcorn Noodles 54G
£ 0.80
£1.49/100g

Product Description

  • Ribbon noodles in a chicken flavoured sauce with sweetcorn and mushrooms.
  • Oh so tasty
  • Tasty & guilt free!
  • Oodles of noodles in a creamy chicken sauce with sweetcorn & mushrooms
  • Less than 1% fat (as consumed)
  • Ready in 5 mins
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 54g

Information

Ingredients

Dried Noodles (68%) [Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt, Egg White], Dried Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Flavourings (contain Wheat, Barley, Celery, Soya), Palm Oil, Dried Sweetcorn, Dried Mushrooms, Chicken Powder, Milk Protein, Citric Acid, Dried Chives, Stabiliser (Dipotassium Phosphate), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Celery, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Make-Up Instructions
  • 1 Empty sachet into a standard size mug.
  • 2 Fill to 15mm from brim with boiling water. Stir thoroughly.
  • 3 Allow to stand for 5 minutes. Top up if a thinner sauce is required. Stir thoroughly again.
  • Now this is a real cosy classic!
  • Keep it warm by knitting yourself a mug cosy!
  • Like it thicker?
  • Give it a ping in the microwave for 20 seconds.
  • ...A cosy classic!

Number of uses

This pack provides 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Safety - Although every care has been taken to remove bone, some may remain

Name and address

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Symington's Ltd.,
  • Dartmouth Way,
  • Leeds,
  • LS11 5JL,
  • UK.
  • Visit our website at www.mugshot.co.uk

Net Contents

54g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(made up as per instructions) per 100g (as consumed)(made up as per instructions) per serving (244g) (as consumed)
Energy 344kJ / 81kcal840kJ / 198kcal
Fat 0.5g1.3g
of which saturates 0.2g0.4g
Carbohydrate 16.6g40.4g
of which sugars 0.4g0.9g
Fibre 0.4g1.1g
Protein 2.3g5.6g
Salt 0.63g1.53g

Safety information

View more safety information

Safety - Although every care has been taken to remove bone, some may remain

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Mugshot Roast Chicken Pasta 55G

£ 0.80
£1.46/100g

Mugshot Sweet & Sour Pasta 67G

£ 0.80
£1.20/100g

Mugshot Tomato & Herb Pasta 64G

£ 0.80
£1.25/100g

Mug Shot Chow Mein Noodles 45G

£ 0.80
£1.78/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here