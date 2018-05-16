Mugshot Chicken & Sweetcorn Noodles 54G

Product Description
- Ribbon noodles in a chicken flavoured sauce with sweetcorn and mushrooms.
- Oh so tasty
- Tasty & guilt free!
- Oodles of noodles in a creamy chicken sauce with sweetcorn & mushrooms
- Less than 1% fat (as consumed)
- Ready in 5 mins
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Pack size: 54g
Information
Ingredients
Dried Noodles (68%) [Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt, Egg White], Dried Glucose Syrup, Potato Starch, Flavourings (contain Wheat, Barley, Celery, Soya), Palm Oil, Dried Sweetcorn, Dried Mushrooms, Chicken Powder, Milk Protein, Citric Acid, Dried Chives, Stabiliser (Dipotassium Phosphate), Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Celery, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Make-Up Instructions
- 1 Empty sachet into a standard size mug.
- 2 Fill to 15mm from brim with boiling water. Stir thoroughly.
- 3 Allow to stand for 5 minutes. Top up if a thinner sauce is required. Stir thoroughly again.
- Now this is a real cosy classic!
- Keep it warm by knitting yourself a mug cosy!
- Like it thicker?
- Give it a ping in the microwave for 20 seconds.
- ...A cosy classic!
Number of uses
This pack provides 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Safety - Although every care has been taken to remove bone, some may remain
Name and address
- Symington's Ltd.,
- Dartmouth Way,
- Leeds,
- LS11 5JL,
- UK.
Return to
- Visit our website at www.mugshot.co.uk
Net Contents
54g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(made up as per instructions) per 100g (as consumed)
|(made up as per instructions) per serving (244g) (as consumed)
|Energy
|344kJ / 81kcal
|840kJ / 198kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|1.3g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|16.6g
|40.4g
|of which sugars
|0.4g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|1.1g
|Protein
|2.3g
|5.6g
|Salt
|0.63g
|1.53g
Safety information
Safety - Although every care has been taken to remove bone, some may remain
