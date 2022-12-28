Dr Pepper Can 150 Ml

I can never get enough of Dr Pepper and these smal
I can never get enough of Dr Pepper and these smaller cans are great to keep in the cupboard. I often use as a mixer or to take to work as sometimes a large can isn't ideal at lunch.
low
low
medium
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 85kJ
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Colour (Caramel E150d), Phosphoric Acid, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavourings including Caffeine
Store cool and dry.Best before end: See base of can for date.
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
150ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 150ml (%*)
|Energy
|85kJ
|128kJ
|-
|20kcal
|30kcal (2%)
|Fat
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Of which saturates
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|4.9g
|7.4g (3%)
|Of which sugars
|4.9g
|7.4g (8%)
|Protein
|0g
|0g (0%)
|Salt
|0g
|0g (0%)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
