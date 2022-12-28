We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Dr Pepper Can 150 Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Dr Pepper Can 150 Ml
£0.55
£0.37/100ml

A 150ml serving contains

Energy
128kJ
30kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.4g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0g

low

0%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 85kJ

Product Description

  • Sparkling Fruit Flavour Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners
  • What's the Worst that can happen? Dr Pepper's unique, sparkling blend of 23 fruit and spice flavours has been around for well over a century and it's still the same, with that distinctive flavour you just can't quite put your tongue on.
  • Sparkling Fruit Flavour Soft Drink
  • Serve cold for maximum refreshment.
  • Store in a cool and dry place
  • Please recycle.
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
  • This product is allergen free
  • Contains added colours
  • Contains added preservatives
  • Contains added intense sweeteners
  • Contains caffeine
  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product is allergen free
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Colour (Caramel E150d), Phosphoric Acid, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavourings including Caffeine

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Gluten, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store cool and dry.Best before end: See base of can for date.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • CCEP
  • CCEP GB UB8 1EZ

Return to

  • CCEP
  • CCEP GB UB8 1EZ
  • 0800 227711
  • Coca-Cola.co.uk

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml (%*)
Energy 85kJ128kJ
-20kcal30kcal (2%)
Fat 0g0g (0%)
Of which saturates 0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate 4.9g7.4g (3%)
Of which sugars 4.9g7.4g (8%)
Protein 0g0g (0%)
Salt 0g0g (0%)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Safety information

Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.

View all Fizzy Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

I can never get enough of Dr Pepper and these smal

5 stars

I can never get enough of Dr Pepper and these smaller cans are great to keep in the cupboard. I often use as a mixer or to take to work as sometimes a large can isn't ideal at lunch.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here