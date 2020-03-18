By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Elastoplast Fabric Plasters 40'S

image 1 of Elastoplast Fabric Plasters 40'S
Product Description

  • Elastoplast Fabric Extra Flexible Breathable
  • For covering and protection of minor, everyday wounds such as scratches, cuts and grazes.
  • Extra flexible & breathable
  • Strong adhesion
  • Protects and cushions the wound
  • Ideal for joints
  • Textile plaster
  • Durable

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Clean wound and gently dry skin.

Warnings

  • The packaging of this product contains latex which may cause an allergic reaction.

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf AG,
  • 20245 Hamburg,
  • Germany

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS,
  • UK.
  • www.elastoplast.net

Net Contents

40 x Plasters

Safety information

View more safety information

Strips are too narrow to be of much use

These strips are a joke. I bought them thinking that it would be the old-style packets you used to get which had assorted plasters, something which seemed to be the case from the picture on the box, so I wasn't impressed when I opened the packet to find 40 identical plaster strips which are too narrow to cover anything other than the tiniest of cuts or scratches. I did use one to cover a very minor cut and at least the adhesive quality is very good and for that alone I gave this product a single star rating.

