Elastoplast Fabric Plasters 40'S

Strips are too narrow to be of much use
These strips are a joke. I bought them thinking that it would be the old-style packets you used to get which had assorted plasters, something which seemed to be the case from the picture on the box, so I wasn't impressed when I opened the packet to find 40 identical plaster strips which are too narrow to cover anything other than the tiniest of cuts or scratches. I did use one to cover a very minor cut and at least the adhesive quality is very good and for that alone I gave this product a single star rating.