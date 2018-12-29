By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

From The Deli Roast Topside Of Beef 6 Slices

3(1)Write a review
From The Deli Roast Topside Of Beef 6 Slices

This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack

£ 3.92
£20.00/kg

This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack

One slice
  • Energy162kJ 38kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 541kJ / 128kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, cooked and roasted topside of beef
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Carefully selected and expertly prepared British beef, roasted for flavour.
  • Carefully selected and expertly prepared British beef, roasted for flavour.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • © Tesco 2020. SC4088
  • Freshness & quality
  • Carefully selected and expertly prepared British beef, roasted for flavour

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Diphosphates), Sea Salt.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Base. Widely Recycled Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

218g

Nutrition

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Not brilliant, definitely had better, seems very

3 stars

Not brilliant, definitely had better, seems very wet

Usually bought next

Tesco Sliced Roast Cooked Chicken Breast 180G

£ 2.00
£1.12/100g

Offer

Tesco The Deli Corned Beef 4 Slices, 140 G

£ 1.54
£1.10/100g

Tesco Finest Ham Hock, Leek & Gratin 400G

£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest 4 Beef Dripping York Shire Puddings 190G

£ 1.85
£0.97/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here