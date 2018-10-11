From The Deli Roast Topside Of Beef 4 Slices

Very tasty i have it in a sandwich delish
Can be eaten i sandwich, salad or warmed with gravy for roast dinner, excellent quality
Tasty
I always by meat from the Deli. It tastes home cooked.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 541kJ / 128kcal
INGREDIENTS: Beef, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Diphosphates), Sea Salt.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Made using beef from the U.K.
4 Servings
Base. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One Slice (30g)
|Energy
|541kJ / 128kcal
|162kJ / 38kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|0.8g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|25.5g
|7.7g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020