Hartleys Best Strawberry Jam 340G
Product Description
- Strawberry Jam
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 340g
Information
Ingredients
Strawberries, Glucose- Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Acid: Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrates, Prepared with 40g of Fruit per 100g, Total Sugar content 61g per 100g
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 6 weeks. For best before end: see lid.
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 22 x 15g servings
Recycling info
Jar. Recyclable
Name and address
- Hain Daniels Group,
- 2100 Century Way,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8ZB.
- Careline 0800 022 4339
- Visit www.hartleysfruit.co.uk
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 15g
|Energy
|1052 kJ
|158 kJ
|-
|248 kcal
|37 kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|61g
|9.2g
|of which sugars
|55g
|8.2g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.04g
|0.01g
|-
|-
