Abbot Ale Strong Bitter 4X500ml Cans
Product Description
- Beer
- Brewed longer to a unique recipe using pale, amber and crystal malts, making it a full flavoured, smooth and mature beer. This irresistible ale has masses of fruit characters, a malty richness and superb hop balance.
- Aroma: Fruity, floral, spicy
- Taste: Warming and malty with fruit cake characters
- Pack size: 2000ml
Allergy Information
- Contains Malted Barley
Tasting Notes
- Warming and malty with fruit cake characters
Alcohol Units
2.5
ABV
5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End: See Base
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- Greene King,
- Bury St Edmunds,
- Suffolk,
- IP33 1QT,
- England.
Return to
- Greene King,
- Bury St Edmunds,
- Suffolk,
- IP33 1QT,
- England.
- Freephone 0800 032 1799
- www.abbotale.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
