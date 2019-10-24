Welch's Purple Grape Juice 1 Litre

The pure juice is fantastic,the Boost one is awful
This pure grape juice is delicious. But please do not confuse it with the new product which it has been substituted with, Welch's Grape Boost Purple Grape, reduced sugar. It is not anywhere near as good as the pure grape juice and leaves a nasty artificially sweetened taste along with a chemical one. Why would Welch's or Tesco replace a really great natural,pure juice with such an inferior product?
please bring this brilliant product back to Orkney
I buy this every time I shop on line. Great flavour fantastic. Tastes.
This is a favorite in our house
Great taste on its own, and mixes well with others
