Welch's Purple Grape Juice 1 Litre

5(5)Write a review
£ 2.49
£0.25/100ml

Product Description

  • Purple Grape Juice from concentrate
  • Find out more about Welch's www.welchsjuice.co.uk
  • 40 Grapes in every glass*
  • *For a 200ml serving of Welch's Purple Grape
  • Made with our unique American Concord Grapes, this juice has a distinctively fruity & bold flavour.
  • Good for you
  • Our grapes are picked & pressed in 8 hours to lock in the goodness.
  • 100% pure means just that - all juice with nothing added. No wonder it counts as one of your five a day**.
  • **A 200ml glass of Welch's Purple Grape Juice represents one portion of fruit or vegetable a day.
  • Good Taste
  • All natural grape taste with no sugar added.
  • Good People
  • We are family farmer owned with a rich heritage of grape growing.
  • 5 a day
  • Fruity & bold
  • Blended using American concord grape juice
  • Enjoy the purple grape taste sensation
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

American Concord Grape Juice from Concentrate (65%), Grape Juice from Concentrate (35%)

Storage

Keep refrigerated at all times and once opened use within four days.For best before: see top

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.
  • Best served chilled, or for a refreshing taste experience try serving over ice.

Name and address

  • Refresco Gerber UK Limited,
  • Mallard Court,
  • Express Park,
  • Bridgwater,
  • Somerset,
  • TA6 4RN.

Return to

  • If you would like to know more about Welch's, please write to our Customer Service team at:
  • Or visit our website www.welchsjuice.co.uk

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100ml)
Energy 289kJ
-68kcal
Fat 0.0g
Of which saturates 0.0g
Carbohydrate 16.5g
Of which sugars 16.5g
Fibre 0.0g
Protein 0.1g
Salt 0.0g

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

The pure juice is fantastic,the Boost one is awful

5 stars

This pure grape juice is delicious. But please do not confuse it with the new product which it has been substituted with, Welch's Grape Boost Purple Grape, reduced sugar. It is not anywhere near as good as the pure grape juice and leaves a nasty artificially sweetened taste along with a chemical one. Why would Welch's or Tesco replace a really great natural,pure juice with such an inferior product?

please bring this brilliant product back to Orkney

5 stars

please bring this brilliant product back to Orkney

Red grape drink chin chin plink plink

5 stars

I buy this every time I shop on line. Great flavour fantastic. Tastes.

This is a favorite in our house

5 stars

This is a favorite in our house

Great taste on its own, and mixes well with others

5 stars

Great taste on its own, and mixes well with others.

