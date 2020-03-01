By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Limescale Remove 750Ml

£ 1.00
£1.34/litre

Product Description

  • Tesco Limescale Remover Toilet Gel 750ml
  • Kills 99.9% of bacteria Dissolves 100% of limescale Removes stains
  • Tesco Limescale Remover Toilet Gel Dissolves 100% of limescale Kills 99.9% of bacteria, viruses and fungi
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants. Also contains: Disinfectant: Hydrochloric Acid 6.75g per 100g, Glycolic Acid 0.2g per 100g, Perfume. Complies with BS EN 1276, BS EN 13697, BS EN 14476.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove cap by squeezing, pads on either side and unscrew. Always leave the toilet seat in the upright position. Direct carefully around the bowl and under the rim. Leave for at least 10 minutes to eliminate build-up of limescale. To remove stains, brush with a toilet brush then flush the toilet. For stubborn stains leave overnight. To disinfect, leave for a minimum of 15 minutes, then brush with a toilet brush and flush the toilet. Replace cap tightly after use. Safe for use with septic tanks.
  • Use only in the toilet bowl. Do not use on stainless steel.

Warnings

  • IF SWALLOWED: Rinse mouth. Do NOT induce vomiting.,
  • May be corrosive to metals.,
  • Causes severe skin burns and eye damage.,
  • Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects.,
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.,
  • Keep out of reach of children.,
  • Read label before use.,
  • Keep only in original packaging.,
  • Avoid release to the environment.,
  • Wear protective gloves/protective clothing/eye protection/face protection.,
  • IF ON SKIN (or hair): Remove/Take off immediately all contaminated clothing. Rinse skin with water/shower.,
  • IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing.,
  • Immediately call a POISON CENTER/doctor.,
  • Absorb spillage to prevent material damage.,
  • Store locked up.,
  • Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local requirements on waste disposal.,
Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750ml e

Safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

It may work but stains loo seat blue if splashed o

2 stars

It may work but stains loo seat blue if splashed on it, be careful

Amazing product. Brilliant price

5 stars

Amazing product. Brilliant price

Brilliant product, great value

5 stars

The best value limescale remover on the market

