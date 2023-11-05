We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Active Gel Citrus 750Ml

4.4(43)
Aldi Price Match

£0.45

£0.60/litre

Tesco Active Toilet Gel Lemon
Kills 99.9% of bacteria Makes toilets sparkle With odour control technologyTesco Active Toilet Gel Lemon
Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

Ingredients: <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants. Also contains: Disinfectant: Benzalkonium Chloride 0.5g per 100g, Perfume, Limonene. *Complies with BS EN 1276.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Net Contents

750ml

Preparation and Usage

To remove cap: Place bottle on a firm flat surface. Squeeze grips on cap and turn anti-clockwise. Direct the fluid around the toilet bowl. Leave for 2 hours or overnight. To replace cap: Place bottle on a firm flat surface. Replace cap and turn clockwise until a click is heard. Check the cap is closed. Safe for use with septic tanks.Do not allow to come into contact with anything other than the toilet bowl. Use Biocides Safely and Sustainably. It is illegal to use this product for uses or in a manner other than that prescribed on this label. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations. Poisons Information (ROI only): For information or to report a poisoning incident contact The National Poisons Information Centre (01 8092166).

