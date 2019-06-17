Jameson Irish Whiskey 35Cl

Product Description
- Triple Distilled Irish Whiskey
- Jameson Irish whiskey is a triple-distilled blended Irish whiskey, as versatile as it is smooth. Whiskey like Jameson isn't just born smooth and balanced. First, we take the best of pot still and fine grain whiskeys. Then we triple distil them. Not because we have to, because we want to - this gives Jameson its signature smoothness. This tradition began in 1780 with John Jameson, and we continue his legacy to this day. Finally, we age our whiskey in oak casks for a minimum of 4 years. The result? A unique whiskey with a perfect balance of spicy, nutty and vanilla notes with hints of sweet sherry.
- Serving suggestion: Jameson, Ginger & Lime - A simple whiskey drink, it's a thirst quencher that couldn't be easier to make: 50ml of Jameson Irish Whiskey, ginger ale to taste and a wedge of lime. Mix in a highball glass, give the lime a squeeze and drop it into the glass.
- We always like to say that everything you need to know about Jameson is right here - either on our bottle or in our bottle -encapsulating our full story. The label features our family crest and motto. Proclaiming ‘Sine Metu', it means ‘Without Fear'. It's the reason John Jameson first triple distilled Irish whiskey, creating Jameson Irish Whiskey as we know it. So in the spirit of Sine Metu, let us take you on a journey. Pull up a chair…
- Pack size: 35cl
Information
Tasting Notes
- Colour: Rich, deep amber. Nose: Jameson has a light floral fragrance, peppered with spicy wood and sweet notes. Taste: Perfect balance of spicy, nutty and vanilla notes with hints of sweet sherry. Finish: Exceptional smoothness.
Alcohol Units
14
ABV
40% vol
Country
Ireland
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Triple distilled, matured & bottled in Ireland
Name and address
- The Bow Street Distillery,
- Dublin 7,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Pernod Ricard UK,
- Customer Services,
- Building 12 Chiswick Park,
- 566 Chiswick High Road,
- London,
- W4 5AN.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
35cl ℮
