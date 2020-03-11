Nivea Gentle Eye Make Up Remover 125Ml

Just had to use a baby wipe to get rid of the pand
Just had to use a baby wipe to get rid of the panda eyes this product created. Do not buy. It doesn't work, it's just glorified water. Mine is going back to Tesco for my money back.
Dont buy it
This arrived in my online shop by mistake. Just tried and it and it is completely rubbish
Rubbish product doesn't do what it says
This product is a complete lie it reads complete lie as well it doesn't remove any kind of mascara neither any other eye make up . Nivea should live up to its name total bogus product and waste of money .
Worst Eye Make-Up Remover
This make-up remover its really bad. Doesn´t work with any kind of mascara, you need to rub your eyes really hard a lot of times, to take out the mascara. Isn´t "GENTLY" at all. Please work better with your products. Regards.