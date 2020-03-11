By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nivea Gentle Eye Make Up Remover 125Ml

1(4)Write a review
Nivea Gentle Eye Make Up Remover 125Ml
£ 3.00
£2.40/100ml

Offer

  • Enriched with Provitamin B5, this Gentle Eye Make-up Remover gently removes make-up and mascara for well cared for eyelashes.
  • Effectively removes water-soluble mascara
  • Moisturises and cares for the sensitive eye area
  • Does not leave an unpleasant greasy residue
  • Pack size: 125ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Poloxamer 124, PEG-8, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Glycerin, Isosteareth-20, Panthenol, Trisodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzethonium Chloride, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

125ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Just had to use a baby wipe to get rid of the pand

1 stars

Just had to use a baby wipe to get rid of the panda eyes this product created. Do not buy. It doesn't work, it's just glorified water. Mine is going back to Tesco for my money back.

Dont buy it

1 stars

This arrived in my online shop by mistake. Just tried and it and it is completely rubbish

Rubbish product doesn't do what it says

1 stars

This product is a complete lie it reads complete lie as well it doesn't remove any kind of mascara neither any other eye make up . Nivea should live up to its name total bogus product and waste of money .

Worst Eye Make-Up Remover

1 stars

This make-up remover its really bad. Doesn´t work with any kind of mascara, you need to rub your eyes really hard a lot of times, to take out the mascara. Isn´t "GENTLY" at all. Please work better with your products. Regards.

Usually bought next

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Nivea Daily Eye Make Up Remover 125Ml

£ 1.50
£1.20/100ml

Offer

Fred & Flo Cotton Wool Square Pads 50S

£ 1.75
£0.04/each

Garnier Micellar Water Sensitive 400Ml

£ 3.00
£0.75/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here