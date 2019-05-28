Buxton Natural Mineral Water Still 6 X 1.5Ltr

very thin bottles
i LIKE IT BUT THE TOP IS IMPOSSIBLE TO UNDO AND THE BOTTLES SO THIN WHEN FULL IT SPILLS ALL OVER THE PLACE.
New recycled packaging makes water smell off
I no longer like this water because of the new recycled packaging. If bottle is left open for up to 24hrs the bottle smells off. Will be switching to highland spring from now on. I normally drink two 1.5ltr bottles a day, so I know it’s the new packaging that is ruining the water and that smell is a concern to me. The water itself is 5star but the packaging ruins it.