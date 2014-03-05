Seven Seas Cod Liver Oil Extra-High Strength Liquid 300 Ml
Product Description
- Food Supplement Blend of Fish Oil and Cod Liver Oil, with Vitamins D & E
- Vitamins D And E
- Natural Source Of Omega-3
- Nutrients Epa And Dha
- Food Supplement
- At Seven Seas we believe that it's the simple things in life that keep you feeling young at heart. Seven Seas® contains natural source Omega-3 Fish Oil with Cod Liver Oil, rich in Vitamin D that helps maintain good health.
- Seven Seas® is the classic way to support your body:
- Muscles: Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal muscle function
- Bones: Vitamin D supports the maintenance of normal bones
- Immunity: Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- Heart: EPA & DHA support normal heart function†
- Vision: DHA supports the maintenance of normal vision*
- Brain: DHA supports normal brain function*
- *The beneficial effects for brain and vision are obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg of DHA
- †The beneficial effect for the heart is obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg EPA and DHA
- 300ml liquid
- With vitamin D
- Pack size: 300ML
Information
Ingredients
Fish Oil (74%), Cod Liver Oil (Fish) (26%), Vitamin E, Vitamin D Prep. (Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin D)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.Use within two months of opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage:
- Adults over 15 years: two 5ml teaspoons daily.
- Children over 11 years: one 5ml teaspoon daily. Can be taken on its own or mixed with milk or fruit juice.
Warnings
- Do not exceed the recommended dosage.
- Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. REPLACE LID SECURELY.
- CHECK CARTON SEAL IS INTACT BEFORE PURCHASE
Name and address
- Made for:
- Seven Seas Ltd.,
- The Heights,
- Brooklands,
- Weybridge,
- Surrey,
- Have any questions or comments?
- Visit www.seven-seas.com
Net Contents
300ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 10 ml
|%NRV*
|Fish Oil
|6.8 g
|Cod Liver Oil
|2.4 g
|Blend providing Omega-3 nutrients
|2300 mg
|Of which EPA
|955 mg
|Of which DHA
|825 mg
|Vitamin D
|5 µg
|100
|Vitamin E
|10 mg α-TE
|83
|* NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
Safety information
Do not exceed the recommended dosage. Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. REPLACE LID SECURELY. CHECK CARTON SEAL IS INTACT BEFORE PURCHASE
