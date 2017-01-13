By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Basics Flat Grater

4.5(11)Write a review
Tesco Basics Flat Grater
£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Product Description

  • Ergonomic handle
  • Stainless steel
  • H25xW12xD1cm
  • This flat grater will grate, shred or slice a variety of food types. The grater is made of stainless steel and features an ergonomic plastic handle for comfortable usage.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

11 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Just what we needed

4 stars

Purchsed about a month ago thru Tesco Direct. Product was just what we needed & as usual the delivery service from Tesco was brilliant.

Excellent basic grater

5 stars

What can I say - it is a good solid grater - great for holiday home or for a starter home - cheap and does the trick without breaking the bank.

Great little grater!!!

5 stars

Fantastic little grater versatile and easy to use easy to clean and guess what only cost me a quid. Well done tesco.

Good deal! Good service

5 stars

This is the best value you can get ever and good quality also

Tesco Grater

5 stars

I bought this last week and i am so glad I did :) so simple but makes a lot of difference in my kitchen also easy to store thanks Tesco 5*

basic

4 stars

it is very basic but value for money.plus easy to use

Tesco basics flat grater

5 stars

Easy to use, clean and store. Excellent value for money.

Simple cheese grater

5 stars

It performs the job well. What you see is what you get with this cheese grater. Easy to use and good value for money.

Good value!

4 stars

Grater a bit smaller than my old one but for the price it's good value.

grater

5 stars

Does what it is supposed to do......................................

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

