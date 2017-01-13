Just what we needed
Purchsed about a month ago thru Tesco Direct. Product was just what we needed & as usual the delivery service from Tesco was brilliant.
Excellent basic grater
What can I say - it is a good solid grater - great for holiday home or for a starter home - cheap and does the trick without breaking the bank.
Great little grater!!!
Fantastic little grater versatile and easy to use easy to clean and guess what only cost me a quid. Well done tesco.
Good deal! Good service
This is the best value you can get ever and good quality also
Tesco Grater
I bought this last week and i am so glad I did :) so simple but makes a lot of difference in my kitchen also easy to store thanks Tesco 5*
basic
it is very basic but value for money.plus easy to use
Tesco basics flat grater
Easy to use, clean and store. Excellent value for money.
Simple cheese grater
It performs the job well. What you see is what you get with this cheese grater. Easy to use and good value for money.
Good value!
Grater a bit smaller than my old one but for the price it's good value.
grater
Does what it is supposed to do......................................