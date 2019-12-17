Original Microwave Fries To Go 3 X 90G

Ideal if your not lover of to many large cut chips
Ideal if your not lover of to many large cut chips.
Perfect quick hot snack
Tasty VERY quick snack, just put in microwave for a couple of minutes, it's as simple as that! Ideal for my lazy teenage son who cannot be bothered to make a sandwich but still needs something to eat! Good value, especially when on special offer.
better than the other brand micro chips by far. a
better than the other brand micro chips by far. a tad pricy but good when on decent special offer
Brilliant.
These chips are amazing! Genuinely crispy and delicious after 2 mins 20 in the microwave. I love them and so do the children. Was really surprised. Better than oven chips and definitely better than other microwave chips I've tried. Just make sure you don't spill them out when you undo the outer packet.