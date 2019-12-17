By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Original Microwave Fries To Go 3 X 90G

4.5(4)Write a review
Original Microwave Fries To Go 3 X 90G
£ 2.15
£7.97/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Crispy fries made from mashed potato
  • Surprisingly crispy!
  • Microwave in 2 1/4 mins 850w
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 0.27kg

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Dehydrated Potato, Emulsifier (E471), Salt, Dextrose

Storage

Keep frozen.Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment *** Or Food Freezer† Until best before end date - see front of pack ** One month * One week Ice making compartment 3 days † Should be -18°C or below If thawed do not re-freeze

Preparation and Usage

  • Do's and Don'ts
  • Please Do: 1. Cook from frozen. 2. Check each of the individual microwave pockets has a chip in position, before microwaving. 3. Ensure chips are piping hot throughout before eating. 4. Check cooking times. Please note all microwave ovens vary. You may need to adjust cooking times to suit your own model. 5. Follow cooking guidelines in the table. 6. Cook only one box at a time. 7. Take care: after cooking the Fries and the Box will be very Hot!
  • Please Don't: 1. Put this box in a conventional oven or grill. 2. Cook if any chips are missing from the individual microwave pockets. 3. Leave the microwave oven unattended while cooking. 4. Use this product after the best before date, as the product may overheat. 5. Overcook.
  • Warning: Please take care after cooking the fries will be very hot.

Name and address

  • Fries To Go,
  • Freepost NEA 11518,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BR.

Return to

  • Guarantee:
  • If this product fails to reach you in perfect condition, please call or write with a brief description of the problem. Your statutory rights are unaffected. Call....00800 555 77722
  • Write to...
  • Customer Relations,
  • Fries To Go,
  • Freepost NEA 11518,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BR.
  • Please quote the Quality Number from this pack.

Net Contents

3 x 90g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g frozenPer 100g microwaved
Energy kJ10341179
kcal246281
Fat g7.38.2
of which saturates g0.80.9
Carbohydrate g40.246.1
of which sugars g1.21.4
Fibre g4.14.2
Protein g2.93.3
Salt g0.40.4

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Ideal if your not lover of to many large cut chips

3 stars

Ideal if your not lover of to many large cut chips.

Perfect quick hot snack

5 stars

Tasty VERY quick snack, just put in microwave for a couple of minutes, it's as simple as that! Ideal for my lazy teenage son who cannot be bothered to make a sandwich but still needs something to eat! Good value, especially when on special offer.

better than the other brand micro chips by far. a

5 stars

better than the other brand micro chips by far. a tad pricy but good when on decent special offer

Brilliant.

5 stars

These chips are amazing! Genuinely crispy and delicious after 2 mins 20 in the microwave. I love them and so do the children. Was really surprised. Better than oven chips and definitely better than other microwave chips I've tried. Just make sure you don't spill them out when you undo the outer packet.

