Rubicon Lychee Exotic Juice Drink 288Ml

Typical values per 100g: Energy 92kJ / 22kcal
Product Description
- Lychee Juice Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
- Now with half the sugar!*
- *50% less sugar than our previous recipe.
- Lychees are delicately sweet with a fruity, floral, flavour and a fragrant aroma.
- Treat your taste buds to our other exotic flavours.
- Rubicon Passion
- Rubicon Guava
- Rubicon Mango
- Rich in vitamin C
- Made with the finest handpicked lychees
- Contains sweetness from a natural source
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 288ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Lychee Puree (14%), Sugar, Fructose, Acid (Malic Acid), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Vitamin C, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)
Storage
Best Before End - See Top of Pack
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before use - drink chilled
Name and address
- Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
- Rubicon,
- A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK17 8FL,
- UK.
Return to
- Our Quality Promise
- We handpick the finest quality fruits to capture real fruit flavour in every one of our drinks
- We always like to hear what your think of our drinks so feel free to write to us at
- rubiconconsumercare@agbarr.co.uk or visit us at www.rubiconexotic.com
Net Contents
288ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|92kJ / 22kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|4.9g
|of which sugars
|4.9g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C
|30mg (38%†)
|†Percentage of reference intake for an average adult
|-
|Each 288ml carton provides 100% of the reference intake for vitamin C
|-
