Rubicon Lychee Exotic Juice Drink 288Ml

Rubicon Lychee Exotic Juice Drink 288Ml
£ 0.60
£0.21/100ml
Product Description

  • Lychee Juice Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
  • Now with half the sugar!*
  • *50% less sugar than our previous recipe.
  • Lychees are delicately sweet with a fruity, floral, flavour and a fragrant aroma.
  • Treat your taste buds to our other exotic flavours.
  • Rubicon Passion
  • Rubicon Guava
  • Rubicon Mango
  • Rich in vitamin C
  • Made with the finest handpicked lychees
  • Contains sweetness from a natural source
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 288ml
  • Rich in vitamin C

Information

Ingredients

Water, Lychee Puree (14%), Sugar, Fructose, Acid (Malic Acid), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Vitamin C, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)

Storage

Best Before End - See Top of Pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before use - drink chilled

Name and address

  • Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
  • Rubicon,
  • A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Our Quality Promise
  • We handpick the finest quality fruits to capture real fruit flavour in every one of our drinks
  • We always like to hear what your think of our drinks so feel free to write to us at
  • rubiconconsumercare@agbarr.co.uk or visit us at www.rubiconexotic.com
Net Contents

288ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 92kJ / 22kcal
Fat <0.5g
of which saturates <0.5g
Carbohydrate 4.9g
of which sugars 4.9g
Protein <0.5g
Salt <0.01g
Vitamin C 30mg (38%†)
†Percentage of reference intake for an average adult-
Each 288ml carton provides 100% of the reference intake for vitamin C-

