Mavrodaphni Of Patra Sweet Red Wine 75Cl

It's delicious, tasty and fruity & I wish they could order more, as it's often out of stock
From White to Red!
My wife and I drink moderately sweet German white wine. We avoid red wine like the plague - but when we noticed this sweet red we 'gave it a whirl' and - boy - did it go down well! It's so smooth and gentle on the stomach. I won't use the normal 'OTT' expressions these idiotic wine buffs use to describe the taste [boot polish and all!] but to us the taste is most acceptable and the main problem is saying no to another glass - because it's quite strong!
Fab sweet wine
Great quality sweet red wine. I love this although struggled to find it in store as it's with dessert wines and not red wines.
sweet rich red wine
sweet red wine lovely as desert wine.
Lush
Lush. We have it in church as our Holy Communion wine and it is awesome. After the service we finish off the bottle. It's divine, you have to try it to believe it.
I was, at first, wary of wine but my fears were unfounded. Great wine, great value and really good quality wines. I have never been disappointed with a single bottle.
Sumptuous, deep, soft and sweet.
Fabulously deep, soft and sweet . For those of us who only like sweet wines and cannot palate dry wine or wine with the bitterness of tannin. It is one of those extremely rare finds and the only red wine I have found that I can drink. It is a pleasure and an indulgence.
Beautiful taste
This is the nicest sweet red wine ever!! I am not usually a wine drinker but this wine excels in taste and flavour. If you don't like a very sweet wine then it is not for you but as a desert wine I cannot fault it
Superb
This wine is terrific value....almost like a light Port,do not hesitate to purchase this great wine,you will not regret it....I do not like Red Wine but this is an absolute bargain!
Superb sweet red with bundles of flavour!
Superb sweet red with bundles of flavour! Like a sweet port mixed with the red wines of Cyprus, must visit the Winery or Greek Wine Cellar this comes from to worship the place! Don't buy it all always leave us some for the weekends! OK Bob @ Woodenmen co uk