Mavrodaphni Of Patra Sweet Red Wine 75Cl

4.5(71)Write a review
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Mavrodaphni - Red Greek Wine
  • A truly remarkable, luscious, fullbodied dessert wine produced from the Mavrodaphni grape which grows in the vineyards overlooking the gulf of Patra.
  • Wine of Greece
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Region of Origin

<Not Relevant>

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

11.3

ABV

15% vol

Producer

Greek Wine Cellars

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Vassilis Pyrovolakis

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Mavrodaphne

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are harvested in August and sun-dried before pressing. Normal fermentation takes place and is arrested by the addition of a small quantity of grape spirit. This kills the yeast and thereby preserves the sugar content (at 130 gms/lit). The wine is then aged in oak barrels for a minimum of one year using a ‘solera' system

History

  • Mavrodaphne of Patras is a traditional wine of Greece. It is made from grape varieties unique to Greece. The wine was first made famous by Gustav Clauss, a Bavarian, who came to Greece with the Bavarian prince, Otto, who was offered the Crown of Greece in the 1830s. In 1864 the Mavrodaphne was introduced - so called in memory of Gustav's fiancee, a black-haired Greek girl called Daphne, who had died before they were able to be married. In the succeeding 150 years it has become a famed wine of Greece.

Regional Information

  • The Mavrodaphne wine possesses a Protected Designation of Origin - Patras. It originates from vineyards on the low hills and lower slopes of the Peloponnesian mountains surrounding the city of Patras, from which it takes its full name, Mavrodaphne of Patras. The vineyards overlook the Gulf of Patras and are kept cool during the hot summer days by the onshore sea breezes. The soil is generally alluvial clay underlain by limestone.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 2 years

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Greek Wine Cellars D. Kourtakis S.A.,
  • 19003 Markopoulo,
  • Greece.

Return to

  • www.greek-wine-cellars.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

71 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

It's delicious, tasty and fruity & I wish they cou

5 stars

It's delicious, tasty and fruity & I wish they could order more, as it's often out of stock

From White to Red!

5 stars

My wife and I drink moderately sweet German white wine. We avoid red wine like the plague - but when we noticed this sweet red we 'gave it a whirl' and - boy - did it go down well! It's so smooth and gentle on the stomach. I won't use the normal 'OTT' expressions these idiotic wine buffs use to describe the taste [boot polish and all!] but to us the taste is most acceptable and the main problem is saying no to another glass - because it's quite strong!

Fab sweet wine

5 stars

Great quality sweet red wine. I love this although struggled to find it in store as it's with dessert wines and not red wines.

sweet rich red wine

5 stars

sweet red wine lovely as desert wine.

Lush

5 stars

Lush. We have it in church as our Holy Communion wine and it is awesome. After the service we finish off the bottle. It's divine, you have to try it to believe it.

I was, at first, wary of wine but my fears were un

5 stars

I was, at first, wary of wine but my fears were unfounded. Great wine, great value and really good quality wines. I have never been disappointed with a single bottle.

Sumptuous, deep, soft and sweet.

5 stars

Fabulously deep, soft and sweet . For those of us who only like sweet wines and cannot palate dry wine or wine with the bitterness of tannin. It is one of those extremely rare finds and the only red wine I have found that I can drink. It is a pleasure and an indulgence.

Beautiful taste

5 stars

This is the nicest sweet red wine ever!! I am not usually a wine drinker but this wine excels in taste and flavour. If you don't like a very sweet wine then it is not for you but as a desert wine I cannot fault it

Superb

5 stars

This wine is terrific value....almost like a light Port,do not hesitate to purchase this great wine,you will not regret it....I do not like Red Wine but this is an absolute bargain!

Superb sweet red with bundles of flavour!

5 stars

Superb sweet red with bundles of flavour! Like a sweet port mixed with the red wines of Cyprus, must visit the Winery or Greek Wine Cellar this comes from to worship the place! Don't buy it all always leave us some for the weekends! OK Bob @ Woodenmen co uk

1-10 of 71 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

