Tesco Elasticated Tubular Bandage 8.75M X 1M Large
£ 2.00
£2.00/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Health Large Tubular Bandage
  • Tesco Health Tubular Bandage provides comfortable support for sprains, strains and weak joints. This bandage is elasticated and flexible for complete freedom of movement and is fully washable so it can be used multiple times.
  • Flexible support for sprains, strains and weak joints. 8.75 cm X 1 m Washable.
  • Tesco Health Tubular Bandage provides comfortable support for sprains, strains and weak joints. This bandage is elasticated and flexible for complete freedom of movement and is fully washable so it can be used multiple times.

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Produced in China, Packed in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Measure the tubular bandage against the affected limb and cut to twice the length required Open as sleeve Draw evenly over limb For greater pressure, double back top layer to overlap first layer by approx 3cm. For use on wrist, cut very small slits through the two layers of bandage to allow the thumb to pass through Add size chart
  • Hand wash in warm water using a mild detergent Dry flat, away from direct heat

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

OK unless you have swollen legs then too small.

3 stars

It was fine but too tight.

