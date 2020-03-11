By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Garnier Nutrisse 6 Light Brown Permanent Hair Dye

4.5(88)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Nutrisse 6 Light Brown Permanent Hair Dye
£ 5.80
£5.80/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Permanent hair colour that lasts for up to 8 weeks
  • 100% grey coverage
  • Anti-drying formula enriched with 3 oils
  • Garnier Nutrisse 6 Light Brown Permanent Hair Dye
  • At Garnier, we believe in providing our consumers with excellent home hair dye. Garnier Nutrisse Crème permanent nourishing hair colourant allows you to dye your hair in the comfort of your home and with up to 100% grey hair coverage. With Nutrisse nourished hair means better colour. Our after colour hair conditioner is enriched with avocado oil, olive oil and blackcurrant oil, as well as Shea Butter and nourishes hair even after colouring.
  • Choosing your perfect shade: Hair colour result will vary depending on your natural colour. If you are deciding between 2 shades, we recommend always choose the lightest.
  • The Colour Result: On grey hair, colour will appear lighter than on non-grey hair.
  • Want try before you buy? Download the Garnier color match app to see how this hair colour will look on you!
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Conditioner 400ml, Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Shampoo 400ml, Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Mask Treatment 300ml
  • Permanent hair dye
  • Up to 100% grey hair coverage
  • Natural-looking hair colour result
  • Rich and long lasting hair colour performance
  • Intensely nourishes and protects against hair dryness for up to 8 weeks
  • After Colour Conditioner enriched with 4 oils for silky, shiny hair
  • Stronger hair, less breakage - (Instrumental test. Hair breakage from brushing)

Information

Ingredients

1206177 - Nourishing Colour Cream: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Deceth-3, Laureth-12, Ammonium Hydroxide, Oleth-30, Lauric Acid, Hexadimethrinechloride, Glycol Distearate, Polyquaternium-22, Ethanolamine, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol HCL, m-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Metabisulfite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Dimethicone, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-p-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, p-Phenylenediamine, Carbomer, Resorcinol, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Extract, EDTA, Vitis Vinifera Seed Oil / Grape Seed Oil, Parfum/ Fragrance, 1190018 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide MEA, Ceteareth-25, Glycerin, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Salicylate, Phosphoric Acid, Parfum / Fragrance, 1149755 A - Nourishing After Colour Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Behentrimonium Chloride, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Olea Europaea Oil / Olive Fruit Oil, Vaccinium Macrocarpon (Cranberry) Seed Oil, Glycerin, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Ribes Nigrum Seed Oil / Black Currant Seed Oil, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Persea Gratissima Oil / Avocado Oil, BHT, Tocopherol, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, CI 15985 / Yellow 6, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for latest ingredients list

Preparation and Usage

  • How to dye your hair at home with Garnier Nutrisse Hair Colour?
  • Please always refer to the product for full safety instructions and always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants.
  • 1. Start by putting on gloves and mix the developer and colourant cream in the applicator bottle.
  • 2. Apply the mix, starting with your roots and working through to the ends.
  • 3. Leave the colourant mix on for 25-35 minutes, before rinsing your hair thoroughly.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

88 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent hair colour, no need for hair salon

4 stars

Lovely hair colour, looks very natural. Really easy to apply yourself and the avocado oil in the colour conditioner made my hair feel glossy and sleek after. I dyed my hair over a month ago now, and the colour has held up really well, no fading. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Highly recommend

5 stars

This hair dye is easy to use, with step by step directions, gives you great full coverage, and has a true to colour final colouring as an end result, I would highly recommend this dye for anyone to try [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great coverage

5 stars

Really recommend this gives great coverage with all greys gone. Good colour match lasts around 4 weeks before it needs redoing. Easy to use simple instructions to follow which is a bonus, smells nice, leaves hair feeling soft and shiny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing

5 stars

Love this !!!! I love the factor that it don't smell like all otherr hair dies !! This smells nice works great on my hair even though I have thick hair and the conditioner is so great makes your hair so soft after and stops making your hair feel feel as though it's been died it's amazing definitely worth a try ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the colour

5 stars

I love love love the colour, it made me hair feel fresh and looks amazing, it does not smell when you mix the dye together or when you put it on unlike some you can get, it’s reallg nice and I can’t recommend this dye enough I love it and will be buying lots more [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the colour

5 stars

Nice light colour and covered my greys. Only needed one bottle and I have long lengthed hair. I love garner hair dye as there's no nasty smells (in fact it smells very pleasant.) Would recommend this hair dye. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent Coverage

5 stars

Wow, what can I say. This is a wonderful product, colour exactly as on the box. So easy to apply, pleasant smell and complete even coverage. It left my hair feeling conditioned, shiny and no grey hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely colour and great coverage

5 stars

I emailed Garnier and they assured me their dye is safe to use during pregnancy, so that's great. This is a lovely colour which blended with my current colour very nicely and gave great coverage for all of my grey roots. Doesn't smell too strong either and the conditioner is lovely to use afterwards. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

Found this easy to use and colour was perfect I would definitely recommend this product to friends and family . Have had lots of positive comments about my hair since using this hair colour, makes my hair look really healthy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vibrant colour and kind to the hair

5 stars

Used this yesterday and was very impressed both with the ease of application and the super condition of my hair which is now shiny with deep tones of strong brunette shades. Colour is darker than suggested on the box but not compaining as still covered all greys and looks very natural. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 88 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Garnier Nutrisse 5.3 Golden Brown Permanent Hair Dye

£ 5.80
£5.80/each

Offer

Garnier Olia 6.0 Light Brown Permanent Hair Dye

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Offer

Garnier Belle Color 6 Natural Light Brown Permanent Hair Dye

£ 3.50
£3.50/each

L'oreal Casting Creme Gloss Light Brown 600 Semi-Permanent Hair Dye

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here