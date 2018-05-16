By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pataks Assorted Mini Papadums 75G
£ 1.98
£26.40/kg

Product Description

  • Fried Assorted Mini Pappadums Black Pepper, Tikka & Plain.
  • Our assorted mini pappadums are as light and crunchy as your restaurant favourites.
  • Ready to eat
  • Deliciously light and crunchy
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75g

Information

Ingredients

Black Pepper Pappadum: Lentil Flour, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Black Pepper (2%), Coconut Oil, Raising Agent (Calcium Oxide), Rice Flour, Tikka Pappadum: Lentil Flour, Sunflower Oil, Ground Spices [Spices, Turmeric, Cumin, Coriander], Salt, Garlic Powder, Coconut Oil, Raising Agent (Calcium Oxide), Rice Flour, Plain Pappadum: Lentil Flour, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Coconut Oil, Raising Agent (Calcium Oxide), Rice Flour

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Once opened, consume immediately, do not purchase is bag is opened or torn.

Produce of

Made in India, fried and packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • They are perfect for dipping into our chutneys and pickles or just as they are as a snack.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guarantee: If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the code on the bottom right of the back of the packet. Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents

75g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1948kJ / 467kcal
Fat 24.8g
of which saturates 1.9g
Carbohydrate 38.7g
of which sugars 0.8g
Fibre 8.3g
Protein 18.0g
Salt 4.15g

