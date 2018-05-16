Pataks Assorted Mini Papadums 75G

Product Description
- Fried Assorted Mini Pappadums Black Pepper, Tikka & Plain.
- Our assorted mini pappadums are as light and crunchy as your restaurant favourites.
- Ready to eat
- Deliciously light and crunchy
- No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 75g
Information
Ingredients
Black Pepper Pappadum: Lentil Flour, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Black Pepper (2%), Coconut Oil, Raising Agent (Calcium Oxide), Rice Flour, Tikka Pappadum: Lentil Flour, Sunflower Oil, Ground Spices [Spices, Turmeric, Cumin, Coriander], Salt, Garlic Powder, Coconut Oil, Raising Agent (Calcium Oxide), Rice Flour, Plain Pappadum: Lentil Flour, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Coconut Oil, Raising Agent (Calcium Oxide), Rice Flour
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.Once opened, consume immediately, do not purchase is bag is opened or torn.
Produce of
Made in India, fried and packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- They are perfect for dipping into our chutneys and pickles or just as they are as a snack.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
Net Contents
75g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1948kJ / 467kcal
|Fat
|24.8g
|of which saturates
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|38.7g
|of which sugars
|0.8g
|Fibre
|8.3g
|Protein
|18.0g
|Salt
|4.15g
