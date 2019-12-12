Counter Tesco British Beef Stewing

Came as one piece of meat (not like the photo) and
comes in one lump
Excellent Quality!
Very Dissapointed
Can you please take all the fat off for me please
Picture shows it cut, came a single piece. very mi
horrible piece of meat
Rubbish
Discussed
I put this in a casserole and cooked it slowly in
