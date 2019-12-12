By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Tesco British Beef Stewing

2(15)Write a review
Counter Tesco British Beef Stewing
£ 6.00
£8.00/kg
  • Energy0kJ 0kcal
    0%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 423kJ / 100kcal

Product Description

  • Counter British Beef Stewing
  • Counter British Beef Stewing

Information

Number of uses

0 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gRI*
Energy423kJ / 100kcal8400kJ / 2000kcal
Fat1.5g70g
Saturates0.8g20g
Carbohydrate0g260g
Sugars0g90g
Fibre0g
Protein21.6g50g
Salt0.1g6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

15 Reviews

Average of 1.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Came as one piece of meat (not like the photo) and

1 stars

Came as one piece of meat (not like the photo) and very fatty. Not good value.

comes in one lump

1 stars

really disappointed this isn't cut up as so hard to cut!! once i managed it and slow cooked it was very tasty but wont buy again due to the problem of cutting it myself took ages :(

Excellent Quality!

5 stars

Excellent quality. Can really tell the difference between this and the pre-packaged diced beef. I order this regularly and it always arrived diced...unsure how genuine the below reviews are.

Very Dissapointed

1 stars

Meat was not cut up, delivered as one big piece of fat and grizzle, hardly any meat on at all. Thankfully a phone call to Tesco and they have refunded me my money!

Can you please take all the fat off for me please

1 stars

Can you please take all the fat off for me please because the last time was full of fat I’m not good quality me thank you

Picture shows it cut, came a single piece. very mi

1 stars

Picture shows it cut, came a single piece. very misleading

horrible piece of meat

2 stars

the meat came in one big slab , not cubed and was all sinewy. I had to cook it before I could cut off any of the sinew. I cooked it long and slow but I wouldn't say it was as tender as it should have been after such a long time in the oven. when I cut the sinew off it was half of the original slab. I put it in pies but didn't get the amount of pies I should have got if it was all meat. wont be buying again, very disappointed.

Rubbish

1 stars

Rubbish piece of meat, full of fat and sinew. Not dices as in the picture. Will not be buying meat from Tesco again.

Discussed

1 stars

I ordered two kilos of this beef expecting it to come diced. It was delivered in two lumps in sealed bags and was very fatty and had a lot of sinew running through it and was impossible to cut up. Someone on the meat counter had not bothered to cut it up. It certainly bore no resemblance to the picture shown.

I put this in a casserole and cooked it slowly in

2 stars

I put this in a casserole and cooked it slowly in the oven The steak when cooked was very stringy and it in my opinion poor quality meat

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

