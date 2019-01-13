By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Beef Sirloin Loose

3.5(2)Write a review
£ 5.36
£17.84/kg
  • Energy0kJ 0kcal
    0%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 837kJ / 201kcal

Product Description

  • Beef Sirloin
  • Counter British Beef Sirloin

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gRI*
Energy837kJ / 201kcal8400kJ / 2000kcal
Fat12.7g70g
Saturates5.6g20g
Carbohydrate0g260g
Sugars0g90g
Fibre0g
Protein21.6g50g
Salt0.1g6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Great taste, flavour and price from Tesco Stirling

5 stars

Bought two thick steaks today. Best ever from Tesco at Stirling. Superb.

was very fatty and after removing the fat was left

2 stars

was very fatty and after removing the fat was left with a small piece

