Counter Beef Rump Loose

Delicious
My daughter and I have been buying rump steak off the counter for the last few years ,been absolutely beautiful
Buy with caution
Thought I'd give it the benefit of doubt, but honestly this is not a steak cut. Mine arrived as one big long toberalone shaped piece of meat. Haven't cooked it yet but IF I buy again will add a note for it to be cut as steaks
Not happy with the rump steak I got last week, I a
Not happy with the rump steak I got last week, I asked for 3 slices of rump steak well it was nothing like that it was more like stewing steak and it was NOT 3 slices!!
Dont go there
Absolutely awful; cut across the grain and inedible