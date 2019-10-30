By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Beef Rump Loose

2(4)Write a review
£ 6.35
£15.88/kg
  • Energy1879kJ 450kcal
    23%
  • Fat27.0g
    39%
  • Saturates10.8g
    54%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 752kJ / 180kcal

Product Description

  • Beef Rump
  • Beef Rump

Information

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin U.K.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gRI*
Energy752kJ / 180kcal8400kJ / 2000kcal
Fat10.8g70g
Saturates4.3g20g
Carbohydrate0g260g
Sugars0g90g
Fibre0g
Protein20.7g50g
Salt0.1g6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

4 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious

5 stars

My daughter and I have been buying rump steak off the counter for the last few years ,been absolutely beautiful

Buy with caution

2 stars

Thought I'd give it the benefit of doubt, but honestly this is not a steak cut. Mine arrived as one big long toberalone shaped piece of meat. Haven't cooked it yet but IF I buy again will add a note for it to be cut as steaks

Not happy with the rump steak I got last week, I a

1 stars

Not happy with the rump steak I got last week, I asked for 3 slices of rump steak well it was nothing like that it was more like stewing steak and it was NOT 3 slices!!

Dont go there

1 stars

Absolutely awful; cut across the grain and inedible

