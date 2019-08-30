By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Counter Beef Brisket Joint Loose

2.5(6)Write a review
Counter Beef Brisket Joint Loose
£ 15.20
£9.50/kg
  • Energy0kJ 0kcal
    0%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 905kJ / 218kcal

Product Description

  • Beef Brisket
  • Counter Beef Brisket

Information

Produce of

Produced in U.K.

Number of uses

0 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gRI*
Energy905kJ / 218kcal8400kJ / 2000kcal
Fat16.0g70g
Saturates6.7g20g
Carbohydrate0g260g
Sugars0g90g
Fibre0g
Protein18.4g50g
Salt0.1g6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointing

2 stars

The brisket was rolled around a large piece of fat which meant that a large piece was inedible and I didn't find this out until cooking was complete and I was dishing up the food - very disappointing.

terrible quality, a lump of grey tasteless leather

1 stars

awful quality, extremely tough, overpriced for the quality, will probably be buying meat from elsewhere in the future. The finest range is ok, but heavily over priced for what you get. thought i'd try the next one down the range, but was disappointed in this. roasted it in a tin with a lid for 2 and a half hours on a medium heat and got a tasteless grey lump of old boots at the end. We ate the vegetables and ive cooked it on a low heat for another 2 hours now and its no better. Dont waste your money, im actually appalled at the standard of tesco food, its getting worse and worse

Sunday special

5 stars

brilliant, we had this last week end, cooked in a slow cooker and it was very tasty , moist, tender, our visitors were delighted with their meal

Very nice

5 stars

Lovely tasty joint, slow-cooked for nearly 3 hours

UNEADIBLE

1 stars

I slowed cooked this joint and it was so tough we couldn't eat it. I ended up getting thrown away

Waste of money

1 stars

The whole joint was pure fat and had to go in the bin Ruined a family dinner Was disgusted

Usually bought next

Tesco Parsnips Loose

£ 0.18
£1.18/kg

Tesco Finest 6 Beef Dripping Yorkshire Puddings 195G

£ 1.75
£8.98/kg

Tesco Brown Onions Minimum 3 Pack 385G

£ 0.75
£1.95/kg

Tesco Baking Potatoes Loose

£ 0.30
£1.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here