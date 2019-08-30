Counter Beef Brisket Joint Loose

Disappointing
The brisket was rolled around a large piece of fat which meant that a large piece was inedible and I didn't find this out until cooking was complete and I was dishing up the food - very disappointing.
terrible quality, a lump of grey tasteless leather
awful quality, extremely tough, overpriced for the quality, will probably be buying meat from elsewhere in the future. The finest range is ok, but heavily over priced for what you get. thought i'd try the next one down the range, but was disappointed in this. roasted it in a tin with a lid for 2 and a half hours on a medium heat and got a tasteless grey lump of old boots at the end. We ate the vegetables and ive cooked it on a low heat for another 2 hours now and its no better. Dont waste your money, im actually appalled at the standard of tesco food, its getting worse and worse
Sunday special
brilliant, we had this last week end, cooked in a slow cooker and it was very tasty , moist, tender, our visitors were delighted with their meal
Very nice
Lovely tasty joint, slow-cooked for nearly 3 hours
UNEADIBLE
I slowed cooked this joint and it was so tough we couldn't eat it. I ended up getting thrown away
Waste of money
The whole joint was pure fat and had to go in the bin Ruined a family dinner Was disgusted