Nandos Hot Peri Peri Marinade 260G

Product Description
- Peri-Peri Marinade Hot
- Tasty tips: nandos.co.uk/sauces
- A fiery mix of Peri-peri (African Bird's Eye Chilli), garlic, lemon and spices. Careful... this once comes with a real kick.
- Colour may vary due to the nature of some ingredients.
- Chilli rating - hot
- Perfect for chicken
- Gluten-free
- No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal - National Independent Halaal Trust
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 260g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Distilled Vinegar, Onion Puree (12%), Garlic Puree (8%), Tomato Paste (7%), Sunflower Seed Oil, Lemon Puree (5%), Sugar, Spices (African Bird's Eye Chilli, Paprika), Salt, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (Soya), Colour (Caramel), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Thickener (Modified Tapioca Starch), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Rosemary Extract
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Refrigerate once opened and use within 3 weeks.Best Before: See Date Printed on Neck.
Produce of
Born in South Africa. Made in the Netherlands
Preparation and Usage
- Delicious things come to those who wait... For the best experience, pour at least half of this bottle over 500g of chicken or meat and let it spend the night bathing in Peri-Peri goodness. When you're ready, barbecue, grill or cook to your heart's content. For a real Peri-Peri punch, add an extra coat (or two) while cooking.
- Shake well before use. The bottle too.
Number of uses
Servings per bottle: 13, Serving size: 20g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Importer address
- All About Food,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
Return to
- All About Food,
- The Tree House,
- Skelmersdale,
- WN8 9TG.
- grocery@nandos.co.uk
Net Contents
260g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|per Serving
|Energy
|376 kJ /
|75 kJ /
|-
|91 kcal
|18 kcal
|Fat
|5.4 g
|1.1 g
|of which saturates
|1.1 g
|0.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|7.3 g
|1.5 g
|of which sugars
|7 g
|1.4 g
|Protein
|1.6 g
|0.3 g
|Salt
|1.6 g
|0.3 g
