Nandos Hot Peri Peri Marinade 260G
£ 2.00
£0.77/100g

Product Description

  • Peri-Peri Marinade Hot
  • Tasty tips: nandos.co.uk/sauces
  • A fiery mix of Peri-peri (African Bird's Eye Chilli), garlic, lemon and spices. Careful... this once comes with a real kick.
  • Colour may vary due to the nature of some ingredients.
  • Chilli rating - hot
  • Perfect for chicken
  • Gluten-free
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Halal - National Independent Halaal Trust
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 260g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Distilled Vinegar, Onion Puree (12%), Garlic Puree (8%), Tomato Paste (7%), Sunflower Seed Oil, Lemon Puree (5%), Sugar, Spices (African Bird's Eye Chilli, Paprika), Salt, Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (Soya), Colour (Caramel), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol Alginate), Thickener (Modified Tapioca Starch), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Rosemary Extract

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Refrigerate once opened and use within 3 weeks.Best Before: See Date Printed on Neck.

Produce of

Born in South Africa. Made in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Delicious things come to those who wait... For the best experience, pour at least half of this bottle over 500g of chicken or meat and let it spend the night bathing in Peri-Peri goodness. When you're ready, barbecue, grill or cook to your heart's content. For a real Peri-Peri punch, add an extra coat (or two) while cooking.
  • Shake well before use. The bottle too.

Number of uses

Servings per bottle: 13, Serving size: 20g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Importer address

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.

Return to

  • All About Food,
  • The Tree House,
  • Skelmersdale,
  • WN8 9TG.
  • grocery@nandos.co.uk

Net Contents

260g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper Serving
Energy 376 kJ /75 kJ /
-91 kcal18 kcal
Fat 5.4 g1.1 g
of which saturates 1.1 g0.2 g
Carbohydrate 7.3 g1.5 g
of which sugars 7 g1.4 g
Protein 1.6 g0.3 g
Salt 1.6 g0.3 g

